Ejurahene Supports COVID-19 Fight In Ejura

Listen to article

BARIMAH OSEI HWEDIE II Divisional of Ejura who is also the Adontehene of Asante Manpong Stool Lands of the Asante Mampong Traditional Council has called on the public to observe and abide by the precautionary outlined by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) as well as the World Health Organization(WHO).

BARIMAH OSEI HWEDIE II ,made the call on Friday March 27, 2020, when he joined a group of youth known as COVID-19 Campaign Coalition-Ejura.

The group is made up of the Red Cross Society, National Service Personnel Association, Concerned Youth Of Ejura , Basma Relief Foundation, Concerned Youth of Mempeasem, Rural Smile Foundation, Fighters-Ejura Circle, Naagyei Fm, Today’s Radio and supported by the Ghana Health Service Directorate at Ejura who have come together as a coalition to at this critical times volunteer and provide education to their community, Ejura,Seko ,Anyinasu and its environs.

He also called for prayers for our President, Vice President and all the others who are working hard to make Ghana safe during this pandemic.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II also said “I am donating One thousand cedis (1,000gh) to support the good work you do."

On behalf of the group, Madam Adiza Tinfinse, who is the Women Commissioner for the Covid-19 Campaign Coalition-Ejura thanked BARIMAH OSEI HWEDIE II for showing good leadership as far as the COVID-19 outbreak is concerned.

She also used the opportunity to call on individuals/Organizations/NGOs to support the campaign in order to keep people safe.