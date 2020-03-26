ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.03.2020 Headlines

Coronavirus: Chiefs Lockdown Kwahu

By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Coronavirus: Chiefs Lockdown Kwahu
Listen to article
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Follow this page for live updates on Coronavirus Pandemic

The Chiefs of Kwahu in the Eastern Region have locked down the area barring anyone, both natives and strangers from entry in order to avoid community spread of the novel coronavirus in the area.

All natives of Kwahu living in other parts of the country have been advised to cancel all visits to the area and quietly remain wherever they are.

Also, those living in Kwahu are currently on lockdown as nobody is allowed to travel outside the town.

This directive was contained in a letter issued by the Kwahu Traditional Council at the behest of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Kwahuhene and President of the Kwahu Traditional Council.

According to the letter, there is a large population of the aged in Kwahu who appear to be more vulnerable to the deadly bug.

The traditional Council indicated that this directive was necessary after forming an advisory body, "Kwahu covid-19 team" which comprises the chiefs, medical doctors, other health-related professionals and MMDCEs.

Read full letter below:

326202060907-8cs1vihuup-kwahu

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Editor

More on this story

More

TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: Chiefs Lockdown Kwahu
1 hour ago

Don't Come Home, Stay Where You Are — Kwahu Traditional Cou...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line