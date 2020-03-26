Coronavirus: Chiefs Lockdown Kwahu

Listen to article

The Chiefs of Kwahu in the Eastern Region have locked down the area barring anyone, both natives and strangers from entry in order to avoid community spread of the novel coronavirus in the area.

All natives of Kwahu living in other parts of the country have been advised to cancel all visits to the area and quietly remain wherever they are.

Also, those living in Kwahu are currently on lockdown as nobody is allowed to travel outside the town.

This directive was contained in a letter issued by the Kwahu Traditional Council at the behest of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Kwahuhene and President of the Kwahu Traditional Council.

According to the letter, there is a large population of the aged in Kwahu who appear to be more vulnerable to the deadly bug.

The traditional Council indicated that this directive was necessary after forming an advisory body, "Kwahu covid-19 team" which comprises the chiefs, medical doctors, other health-related professionals and MMDCEs.

Read full letter below: