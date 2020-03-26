Covid-19: GWCL Introduces New Billing System

Listen to article

A temporal billing regime has been introduced by the management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to bill its customers in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe.

The directive is to ensure that customers of GWCL will be billed on an estimated consumption “based on an average of their consumption from January to March 2020” in the coming months.

This was contained in a release which indicated that the decision for the turn of events became necessary “so as to reduce the frequency of visits by our Meter Readers to the premises of customers in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The statement further assured customers of GWCL that every irregularity which will occur as a result of the turn of events will be corrected when the situation normalizes.

Read the full statement below:

To: All Media Houses From: Head of Communications / PR CC: Date: 26th March, 2020 Contact: Stanley Martey, 0244336180, 0264336180 Subject: GWCL INTRODUCES NEW METER READING REGIME DUE TO CONVID-19

Management wishes also to advise customers that, although all offices of the GWCL remain open during this period, customers are encouraged to pay their bills via Mobile Money with all the telecommunication networks. Customers can also call or Whatsapp the call center 24/7 on 0555123393, 0555155524, 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090 for assistance.

The cooperation of the general public is greatly appreciated.