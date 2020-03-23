Coronavirus: Ayariga Wants Ghana Locked Down

Listen to article

The Founder and Leader of the All People Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga is calling for an immediate lockdown to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Mr Ayariga, however, believes a total lockdown will be the best answer to prevent the spread.

In a statement he said: “Today the world is confronted with the deadly disease COCID-19. Every nation is struggling to help and protect its citizens. Ghanaian doctors, nurses and health workers are trying their best to help the situation, but let’s concentrate on preventive measures, education and control first rather than testing.

“It is good to test those coming into Ghana, but when we test those living in Ghana and it’s negative, we give them hope, but one can test negative now and contract the disease few days later.

“So I think there should be an immediate shutdown.

“The data we have now about infected people in Ghana is not accurate, we really need to take this matter serious.”

Mr Ayariga also suggested Ghanaians contribute money to help fight the virus rather than wait for the government to secure some $100 million from Breton wood institutions.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is calling for a similar action.

In a statement sent to President Akufo-Addo, it said only workers performing essential services should be allowed to work, but should be adequately protected from infection.

“Mr. President, the risk of spread of the virus in Ghana remains high. We need more aggressive measures to protect the people from this deadly virus, including a lockdown if that is what is needed to protect the people”, TUC said in a statement.

