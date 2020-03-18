Coronavirus: 3 Ghanaians Killed

Listen to article

Three Ghanaian citizens are reported to have died due to novel coronavirus.

They are said to have passed on in Italy and Denmark.

Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, made this known to journalists outside Parliament House in Accra on Wednesday, March 18.

At home in Ghana, there have been seven confirmed cases of coronavirus but no deaths so far.

According to the Minister, two persons died in Italy.

---Daily Guide