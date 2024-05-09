GJA withdraws media blackout on Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) has announced that it has revoked the media blackout placed on Yendi Member of Parliament (MP) Farouk Aliu Mahama.

Farouk Aliu Mahama has been under a media blackout for the last three months after he assaulted Citi News Northern Region Correspondent, Mohammed Aminu Alabira.

The assault incident occurred during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in Yendi on January 27.

The MP denied involvement in the assault of the journalist and sued the GJA for defamation after the incident.

On May 6, the MP accompanied by the Minister for Information designate, Honorable Fatimatu Abubakar, and her deputy designate, Honorable Sylvester Tetteh, sought an audience with the GJA and its partners.

In a meeting held at the International Press Center, Farouk Aliu Mahama decided on an amicable settlement in the matter, in the spirit of the World Press Freedom Day, which was celebrated on May 3.

The Minister-designate emphasized the need for state and non-state stakeholders to collaborate to combat impunity and ensure that Ghana’s press freedom ranking is enhanced.

For his part, Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama apologised for the assault on the Citi FM reporter and committed to working to restore cordial relations with the media in the Northern Region and the country as a whole.

He informed the meeting that he had also withdrawn his suit against the GJA and was ready to meet the Management of Citi FM/TV and the journalist/victim, Mohammed Aminu Alabira, for an amicable settlement.

Later the same day, Farouk Aliu Mahama wrote an apology letter to the Management of Citi FM/TV and copied the GJA.

After a meeting between the GJA, Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), and the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), the apology of the MP has been accepted.

In a collective move, the coalition has lifted the media blackout placed on Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama.

“After meeting as a coalition to assess the conciliatory gesture of the MP, the plea by the Minister of Information designate and her deputy designate and the positive feedback from the Management of Citi/FM, the GJA and its partners have decided to end the media boycott placed on Honourable Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi.

“We, therefore, respectfully request all media organisations to take note and act accordingly, with effect from today, May 9,” GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said at a press conference.