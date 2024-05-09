ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Invest in digital forensics to fight corruption – Bawumia tells anti-graft institutions

Social News Invest in digital forensics to fight corruption – Bawumia tells anti-graft institutions
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa have been advised to invest in digital forensics and tools to assist them to track, trace and distract corruption networks.

They were also urged to acquire Customised Security Operations Centres to enable them to combat the corruption value chain and electronic fraud due to the sophistication of cybercrime operators globally.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia gave the advice at the 14th Regional Conference and Annual General Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa, in Accra on Thursday.

The week-long conference is on the theme: “Strengthening Institutions and Promoting Transparency: A Means of Fighting Corruption in Commonwealth Africa”.

It attracted 20 Commonwealth African countries to deliberate on ways to make corruption unattractive in Africa and promote wealth creation.

Dr Bawumia was of the firm belief that Ghana could fight corruption more efficiently if the Bank of Ghana (BoG) introduced the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), otherwise known as the eCedi.

“The Central Bank Digital Currency will be our ultimate weapon in our fight against corruption because the eCedi will make it easy to track the movements of money and identify suspicious activities.”

It would also enable the Central Bank to ensure high-level transparency, reduce the risk of fraud, tax avoidance and money laundering.

He highlighted some of the digital initiatives the Government had implemented since 2017, which were yielding immense benefits to the nation.

Dr Bawumia said, for instance, the ghana.gov portal, which was a one-stop platform for paying public services electronically enabled the government to collect GHc201 billion since 2020.

With the digitalisation of passport application at the Passport Office, applications jumped from 347,000 to 752,000 while revenues increased from GHc12 million to GHc94 million between 2018 and 2023.

The integration of the public sector databases through the use of GhanaCard, for instance, enabled the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to expunge 29,000 ‘ghost’ pensioners from the public sector payroll, which is saving the nation GHC480 million annually.

The use of unique identity card (GhanaCard) enabled the Government to detect 44,707 ghost names on the National Service Scheme payroll and saved the nation GHc356 million, he said.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

E-Cedi will be used as a weapon to fight money laundering and corruption — Bawumia E-Cedi will be used as a weapon to fight money laundering and corruption — Bawum...

2 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Election 20204: Transfer power to us peacefully for your own good — NDC tells NP...

2 hours ago

Voter registration: Don't bus minors to registration centres —Nana Akomea warn politicians Voter registration: Don't bus minors to registration centres — Nana Akomea warn ...

2 hours ago

Error in registration slip: Trust the Commission on its mandate —EC assure Ghanaians Error in registration slip: Trust the Commission on its mandate — EC assure Ghan...

3 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: NPP aspirant who projected less than 5 votes for Aduomi congratulates him for his showdown Ejisu by-election: NPP aspirant who projected less than 5% votes for Aduomi cong...

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Stolen BVR kits could be used to illegally register people – NDC alleges Election 2024: Stolen BVR kits could be used to illegally register people – NDC ...

4 hours ago

60 of SHSs taken off double track system– Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum 60% of SHSs taken off double track system – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

4 hours ago

Voter registration: We hope to hit over one million registered voters in Volta - NDC Voter registration: We hope to hit over one million registered voters in Volta -...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo not obliged to disclose full KPMG audit report – Presidency Akufo-Addo not obliged to disclose full KPMG audit report  – Presidency

4 hours ago

ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they even demanded a ransom before the system can work–Bawumia ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they eve...

Just in....
body-container-line