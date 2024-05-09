ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.05.2024 Headlines

Don’t just boast about RTI law, adhere to it – MFWA slams Akufo-Addo

Dont just boast about RTI law, adhere to it – MFWA slams Akufo-Addo
09.05.2024 LISTEN

Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to boast about his government’s achievement in passing the Right to Information law, but also to adhere to it.

This comes after the presidency declined to release the full KPMG report on the revenue assurance contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) to the MFWA.

MFWA requested a copy of the comprehensive KPMG Audit Report on the GRA-SML contract on April 24, 2024, invoking section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (“RTI Act”). The report was commissioned by the President.

The presidency responded on Wednesday, stating, “Upon careful consideration and in accordance with section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act, I regret to inform you that your request has been refused. Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) states that information prepared for or submitted to the President or Vice President containing opinions, advice, deliberations, recommendations, minutes, or consultations, is exempt from disclosure and that disclosure of such information would compromise the integrity of the deliberative process by revealing the thought process, considerations, and influence on decision-making reserved for the highest offices of the land.”

The statement further clarified that the complete KPMG Audit Report contains elements crucial to the President's deliberative process and hence qualifies as exempt information under section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i).

Speaking on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM on Thursday, Mr Braimah questioned the purpose of passing the RTI law if those who passed it are not prepared to comply with it.

He stated, “It is important to remind the president and the presidency that it is not just enough to tout your credentials as the one whose government passed the RTI law. It is not just about the passage of the law; it is about the effect of the law. It is about compliance with the law.”

“So, what is the point in passing the law and saying well passing the law demonstrates your commitment to transparency and accountability when you are not prepared to comply with that same piece of legislation.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

E-Cedi will be used as a weapon to fight money laundering and corruption — Bawumia E-Cedi will be used as a weapon to fight money laundering and corruption — Bawum...

2 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Election 20204: Transfer power to us peacefully for your own good — NDC tells NP...

2 hours ago

Voter registration: Don't bus minors to registration centres —Nana Akomea warn politicians Voter registration: Don't bus minors to registration centres — Nana Akomea warn ...

2 hours ago

Error in registration slip: Trust the Commission on its mandate —EC assure Ghanaians Error in registration slip: Trust the Commission on its mandate — EC assure Ghan...

3 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: NPP aspirant who projected less than 5 votes for Aduomi congratulates him for his showdown Ejisu by-election: NPP aspirant who projected less than 5% votes for Aduomi cong...

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Stolen BVR kits could be used to illegally register people – NDC alleges Election 2024: Stolen BVR kits could be used to illegally register people – NDC ...

4 hours ago

60 of SHSs taken off double track system– Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum 60% of SHSs taken off double track system – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

4 hours ago

Voter registration: We hope to hit over one million registered voters in Volta - NDC Voter registration: We hope to hit over one million registered voters in Volta -...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo not obliged to disclose full KPMG audit report – Presidency Akufo-Addo not obliged to disclose full KPMG audit report  – Presidency

4 hours ago

ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they even demanded a ransom before the system can work–Bawumia ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they eve...

Just in....
body-container-line