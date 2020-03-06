Coronavirus: 34th Suspected Case Tests Negative

Listen to article

The latest suspect COVID-19 case has tested negative at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie has said.

The case was first reported to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) on Thursday, 5 March 2020.

It is the 34th suspected case to have been tested so far in Ghana and proven negative.

It involved a US-based Ghanaian woman who, according to a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Mr Mustapha Salifu, needed gynaecological services and had booked an appointment to see a doctor at the hospital.

The patient arrived in Accra five days ago.

“She reported yesterday [Thursday] at the Maternity Block and was admitted for a gynaecological procedure and in the process, it was detected that she had a high-grade fever.

“Her history revealed that she had travelled from a country and state where COVID-19 had been diagnosed. She also had mild respiratory symptoms and, thus, met the case definition for a suspected case of COVID-19 as defined by the Ghana Health Services.

“Other laboratory investigations suggested a bacterial infection and she was started on antibiotics. A sample was taken from her yesterday and sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute to test for COVID-19.

“She is in a single room on the 6th floor of the Maternity Block, staff who attend to her have been given personal protective equipment. She has been reviewed this morning and is fairly stable.

“Staff members are entreated to remain calm and be mindful to wash their hands regularly and observe good respiratory etiquette”, the statement said.

