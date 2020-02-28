Saudi Suspend Pilgrimages Over Coronavirus Scare

Saudi Arabia has banned Muslim pilgrims from visiting Mecca or Medina to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the kingdom.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the kingdom stated that they had been following developments of the virus for some time.

In order to support countries impacted by the virus it said the kingdom would be implementing “approved international standards” in the form of a temporary ban on pilgrimages.

The measure will raise fears over this year’s hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca which begins in July and attracts more than two million worshippers.

Completing the hajj at least once in a lifetime is one of the five pillars of Islam but there is no word on whether the restrictions will still be in place by July.

In addition, the umrah pilgrimage—which can be made at any time of year—will be heavily affected, especially because many pilgrims choose to undertake it during Ramadan which starts in April.

“The kingdom’s government has decided to take the following precautions: suspending entry to the kingdom for the purpose of umrah and visit to the prophet’s mosque temporarily,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It has also suspended entry for those travelling into the kingdom with a tourist visa, if they have come from countries where the virus has been spreading.

The statement also revealed that the kingdom would be suspending Saudi nationals and citizens of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council with national identity cards from travelling to and from the kingdom, with the exception of Saudis who are abroad.

The kingdom affirms that these procedures are temporary and are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent authorities.

---Daily Guide