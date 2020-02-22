KJM Foundation to focus on youth employment

Listen to article

Increasingly, practical engagement and professional training are becoming essential in terms of developing youth who are not only ready for the job market, but are poised to make a significant impact in their careers. This doesn’t mean in any way that education is not important, on the contrary, but what it means is that the type of education, and the supplementary activities that support it are essential in developing rounded individuals who are able to provide innovative, practical and dynamic solutions to the world’s problems.

Today, there is no doubt that business and other related activities have become a central part of economic development in Ghana and as such, it is imperative that the youth are given the tools to capitalize on the opportunities that exist in this regard. In line with this in particular, the KJM foundation has identified the need to utilize mediums such as seminars, mentorship schemes, entrepreneurship hubs and incubation programmes, as well as motivational lectures in a bid to provide young people with a platform to tap into their own potential and learn from those who have been successful in the business world.

As alluded earlier, providing a “book-based” education is important yet, in order for the youth of our nation to be fully empowered to take on the world, it is imperative that they are given an insight into the practical aspects of business and the corporate world and this can only be done effectively by giving them an opportunity to engage with experts who themselves have garnered enough experience in a practical sense to be able to impart their wealth of knowledge and inspire the youth to not only be empowered but more importantly to learn how to empower themselves and others.