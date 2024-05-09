Regenerative Earth Foundation empowers women PWDs

The Regenerative Earth Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation dedicated to enhancing the welfare of the populace, has extended support to women known as Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) nationwide.

The recipients encompassed women with visual and hearing impairments, physical disabilities, single mothers, young women, and those from rural areas. They received training in bead-making, creating rings, earrings, and necklaces.

This craft training initiative aimed to furnish participants with the requisite knowledge, skills, and tools for crafting exquisite handmade bead jewellery. Utilizing sustainably available natural seeds found in Ghana, the programme sought to imbue the participants with a deeper appreciation for the abundant yet often overlooked natural resources in their surroundings.

Motivated by a desire to bridge social disparities that have marginalized PWDs, the NGO aimed to foster their social integration and financial independence, steering them away from resorting to begging in the streets and walkways of Ghana.

In collaboration with the Ghana Federation of PWDs, Ms. Rachel Edogun, the Director of Operations, underscored the additional challenges faced by disabled women in society, stressing the importance of providing them with equal opportunities in employment and skill utilization.

Expressing gratitude to Mr. Daniil Landers, the Executive Director of the NGO, Ms. Edogun called for further partnerships to expand their outreach and uplift marginalized communities, especially African women.

One beneficiary, Ms. Ayisha Fuseini, lauded the programme, citing the acquisition of new skills that empower them to create marketable products. She expressed appreciation for the provision of jewellery and craft-making tools, as well as startup funds for their businesses, enabling them to attain self-sufficiency and shift their focus from disabilities to abilities.