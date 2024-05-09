Mobile Zoo Team arrives in Winneba for the first time as Aboakyer Festival 2024 booms

Mobile Zoo Team in Winneba

09.05.2024 LISTEN

Mobile Zoo from the Department of Game and Wildlife Division in collaboration with the Ghana Forestry Commission arrive in Winneba on Thursday, May 2, 2024 in the Effutu Municipal following the Aboakyer Festival 2024 in the Central Region.

The Aboakyer Festival which is annually celebrated by the people of Winneba seem to skyrocket to the apex as live wild animals arrived in the town as part of the celebrations for the first time ever.

The Mobile Zoo experience is touted to be the initiative of the Member of Parliament, Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin alongside the Municipal Assembly which is led by Alhaji Zubairu Kasim, Municipal Chief Executive of Effutu.

Vivian Aryeh Addo, Park Manager, Jojo Ackaah, Public Relations Manager, Meyir Ziaka, Veterinary Doctor are the notable names among 10 others that constitute the Mobile Zoo Team that arrived in Winneba.

Besides, the wild animals to have arrived include; two cubs (young lions) which are reported to be a year old apiece, a monkey, turtles, wild birds which include parrots, a chimpanzee known as Valentino and a python. Images of animals were also exhibited including fossils of animals like antelopes among others whiles some folks also chose to ride on the available horse.

According to sports broadcaster Ermines Onyema of Radio Windy Bay, about 100 people including children visited the Mobile Zoo at the Presbyterian School Park in Winneba on day 1 as the number duplicated to about 200 on day 2 and by day 3, it clocked over 300. “This signifies growth in patronage”, Ermines said.

Meanwhile, the Wildlife Division responsible for the Mobile Zoo in Winneba drops a hint on their next possible destination as the team is set to leave Winneba on Friday, May 10, 2024 following a successful Aboakyer Festival and would be heading to Takoradi in December 2024.