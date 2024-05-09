ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Otumfuo entrusted me with Yabi stool to promote peace - Yabihene

By King Amoah || Contributor
Chieftaincy Yabihene Nsna Kotomire Kwame Frimpog Ababio
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Yabihene Nsna Kotomire Kwame Frimpog Ababio

The chief of Atwima Yabi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Kontomire Kwame Frjmpong, has emphasized his commitment to promoting peace, unity, and development in his community and beyond, echoing the counsel he received during his installation ceremony from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Frjmpong, speaking humbly in response to a recent incident where alleged hired thugs attacked him and some residents, reiterated his dedication to upholding peace and tranquility in Yabi. He expressed concern over the attack, which resulted in injuries to one of his linguists, Nana Peter Asiedu, who has since been discharged from the hospital.

The chief explained that the incident stemmed from disputes over land ownership, particularly involving the Toasehene and other chiefs allegedly seeking to claim portions of Yabi stool lands through forceful means. Despite his ability to retaliate without violence, Nana Frjmpong emphasized his adherence to the counsel of the Asantehene, choosing instead to await justice through legal channels.

In a significant development, documents from the Manhyia Palace affirmed Yabi's jurisdiction over the contested lands, dismissing claims by the Toasehene and other parties. The ruling, dated 07/12/2021 and signed by Oheneba Owusu Afriyie IV, Otumfuo Apagyahene, instructed affected parties to submit all relevant documents for verification and regularization within 30 days.

Buoyed by the Manhyia Palace's verdict in his favor, Nana Frjmpong remains steadfast in his commitment to fostering peace, unity, and development in Yabi. He reassured his people of his determination to realize his developmental agenda for the community while upholding the principles of justice and reconciliation.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ensure private schools employ professional teachers, not SHS graduates —Xandy Kamel to GES Ensure private schools employ professional teachers, not SHS graduates — Xandy K...

2 hours ago

Alan Kyeremanten was the brain behind Ghana Card not Bawumia — Hopeson Adorye Alan Kyeremanten was the brain behind Ghana Card not Bawumia — Hopeson Adorye

2 hours ago

I'm not running for office for power prestige, I just want to solve Ghanas problems — Bawumia I'm not running for office for power prestige, I just want to solve Ghana’s prob...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NHIS is working better under NPP govt than Mahama’s administration - Bawumia

2 hours ago

Provide immediate assistance to our displaced residents —Oda Nkwanta residents after heavy downpour Provide immediate assistance to our displaced residents — Oda Nkwanta residents ...

3 hours ago

Send nurses abroad; its a better option than being unemployed in Ghana —NDC Parliamentary candidate Send nurses abroad; it’s a better option than being unemployed in Ghana — NDC Pa...

3 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress NDC left and Dr. Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party NPP Bawumia stole free tertiary education for Persons with Disabilities from NDC’s 2...

3 hours ago

Nana Akomea left and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi Ejisu by-election: Anger is bound to occur but return to your 'sweet home' — Nan...

3 hours ago

Limited voters registration: Don't allow politicians to engage your minors for political fraud —Atik caution parents, guardians Limited voters registration: Don't allow politicians to engage your minors for p...

3 hours ago

Ferry on Oti River breaks down; drivers and passengers stranded Ferry on Oti River breaks down; drivers and passengers stranded  

Just in....
body-container-line