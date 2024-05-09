Otumfuo entrusted me with Yabi stool to promote peace - Yabihene

The chief of Atwima Yabi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Kontomire Kwame Frjmpong, has emphasized his commitment to promoting peace, unity, and development in his community and beyond, echoing the counsel he received during his installation ceremony from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Frjmpong, speaking humbly in response to a recent incident where alleged hired thugs attacked him and some residents, reiterated his dedication to upholding peace and tranquility in Yabi. He expressed concern over the attack, which resulted in injuries to one of his linguists, Nana Peter Asiedu, who has since been discharged from the hospital.

The chief explained that the incident stemmed from disputes over land ownership, particularly involving the Toasehene and other chiefs allegedly seeking to claim portions of Yabi stool lands through forceful means. Despite his ability to retaliate without violence, Nana Frjmpong emphasized his adherence to the counsel of the Asantehene, choosing instead to await justice through legal channels.

In a significant development, documents from the Manhyia Palace affirmed Yabi's jurisdiction over the contested lands, dismissing claims by the Toasehene and other parties. The ruling, dated 07/12/2021 and signed by Oheneba Owusu Afriyie IV, Otumfuo Apagyahene, instructed affected parties to submit all relevant documents for verification and regularization within 30 days.

Buoyed by the Manhyia Palace's verdict in his favor, Nana Frjmpong remains steadfast in his commitment to fostering peace, unity, and development in Yabi. He reassured his people of his determination to realize his developmental agenda for the community while upholding the principles of justice and reconciliation.