ITME Africa 2020 Launched

India International Textile Machinery Exhibition (ITME) society, the apex non-profit industry body from India established in 1980 has organised a press launch in Accra to commemorate its international event ITME AFRICA 2020.

The press launch which took place at the Marriott Hotel, Accra, Ghana on Wednesday 4th September 2019, was ahead of the main event, scheduled to take place at the Millennium Hall, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 14th – 16th February 2020.

The India ITME Society strives to support and serve the Textile Industry through Exhibitions, Events, Trade Promotion Services, Education Scholarships, Student Placements, and Consultancy, etc.

Society plays a pivotal role in strengthening the domestic as well as International Textile Industry by facilitating exchange of knowledge and technology transfer.

The guest of honour, Mrs. Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, along with representatives from many Associations, Companies, and the Media, graced this business gathering.

According to Mrs. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO, Ghana export promotion authority, the textile and garment industry, employed a large section of the working populace, which made it a vibrant field worth paying attention to.

Adding that, ITME Africa 2020 event, will provide an opportunity for Ghanaians in the garment and textile industry to learn and improve on their craft and trade, and advised that those who attend the event, make the most of it by learning as much as possible.

ITME Africa 2020 will have at least 220 exhibitors and pavilions from China, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Turkey, Egypt, and Ghana other African countries, in addition to the host, the organizing committee reported.

The event is a great opportunity to attract foreign direct investment and boost the development of the industry in Ethiopia, which has enormous untapped potential and many options for multiple growth.

Mr. S. Hari Shankar, chairman, India ITME society, extended an invitation to Ghana business community to take part in the upcoming exhibition organised by India ITEM society i.e.

ITME AFRICA 2020 14th -16th February 2020, Millennium Hall, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

INDIA ITME 2020_ 10th 15th December 2020, IEML, Greater Noida, India.

Other activities concurrently planned during the exhibitions are;

B2B MEETINGS – ITC-SITA

Where the only development agency that is fully dedicated to supporting the internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), shall play a lead role in organising the B2B meetings, engaging people who are truly relevant for businesses, careers, or projects.

Apart from Ethiopia & India, participating in these meetings shall be from South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Ghana and more.

TECHNICAL SEMINARS

With the purpose to educate the industry and disseminate the information on Textile & Technology, various Technical seminars with well-versed speakers as well as industry experts shall be present for this programme.

These Technical Seminars with Interactive sessions shall be a platform to engage and update on various topics related to the Textile Industry

INVESTMENT SEMINAR

To work with a user-friendly interface, in-depth market information, and powerful investing tools, these Investment Seminars shall focus on investment opportunities in Ethiopia that can help generate attractive returns on resources are available in the Textile Industry.

Since the Investment in Ethiopia has now evolved into what now is considered to be an attractive investment opportunity and a robust asset class, attracting a growing share of capital.

BUSINESS FINANCIAL SOLUTION SEMINAR

There shall be Banking Institutions & non-banking Institutions with various financial schemes available in Ethiopia. EXIM Bank shall be one of the key participants.

Mr. Hari Shankar Chairman, India ITME Society said, “ITME AFRICA 2020 is deemed to be more than a routine exhibition. It proposes to bring to the table complete solutions to Textile industry development in the continent through affordable technology, International exposure, Skill development through seminars and conferences, the confluence of business houses, investment opportunities, Joint ventures, Access to Finance and Networking platforms with technocrats and educational institutes.

Overall, paving the way for a wave of knowledge, progress, growth, and prosperity, ITME AFRICA 2020 is a must to participate in the event, especially in today’s highly competitive environment.”

INDIA ITME 2020

The 11th edition India ITME series, which is the largest textile machinery & Technology event is to be held at IEML, Greater Noida from 10th – 15th December 2020. Mr. S. Hari Shankar, Chairman proposed a special interactive session at the event for Ghana Delegation, whereby the Indian Textile Industry members can interact with Ghana delegation in-depth at INDIA ITME 2020.

Apart from Ghana, there are several other countries with developing textile market who have confirmed their visit to INDIA ITME 2020, making it the most important & largest gathering of overseas buyers for textile technology & products so far in India.

These global events are the strategic efforts by India ITME Society to enable Textile and Textile Engineering Industry to Explore, Expand and Strengthen their respective market positions both in developed markets as well as developing markets across the world.