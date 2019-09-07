Hong Kong protests

This week on The Sound Kitchen, you'll hear the answer to the question about the annual 1 July demonstration in Hong Kong. There's a back story on the month of September, the Sound Kitchen mailbag, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the arrow in the photo above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. You'll hear the winner's names announced and the week's quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you've grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

I want to hear from you about your little moments of joy. Small, daily things: a beautiful sunset, a baby's laugh. Let's add that as a very nice ingredient to our communal cooking – let's share the joy! In these crazy times, we all need it … write to me at [email protected]

For our DX enthusiast and shortwave listener friends: I am sad to announce we no longer have a shortwave frequency; we have severe budget constraints which no longer permit us to broadcast via shortwave.

But you can still hear us on World Radio Network. As you know, we now broadcast only 1 hour per day, Monday – Friday, from 13:00 to 14:00 UTC/GMT.

For North America: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 05:00 to 05:59, from 09:00 to 09:59 and from 15:00 to 15h59 UTC/GMT.

For Africa and Asia: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 05:00 to 05:59, from 09:00 to 09:59 and from 15:00 to 15h59 UTC/GMT.

For Europe: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 06:00 to 06:50, from 11:00 to 11:59 and from 19:00 to 19:59 UTC/GMT.

In Paris, you can hear us on World Radio Paris on DAB+, Monday to Friday from 16:00 to 16:59 and from 21:00-21:59 UTC/GMT.

To listen to our features, go to our website and click on “Features”. You'll see all of our features (now podcasts only). You can either listen directly, or subscribe and receive them directly on your mobile phone. Don't give up on us!

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know. The address is [email protected]

Did you know there's an RFI English newsletter? If you subscribe, you'll receive our newsletter every day. Just click on Newsletters, fill out the form, and you'll stay up-to-date with RFI English.

RFI Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni ([email protected]) and Chrystelle Nammour ([email protected]) from our Listener Relations department on all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me ([email protected]) when you write them so that I know what is going on, too. N.B. You do not need to send them your quiz answers! Email overload!

We've made a Facebook page just for you, the RFI English Clubs. It is a closed group, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven't yet asked to join the group, go to the Facebook link above and fill out the questionnaire!!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

This week's quiz: On 6 July, I asked you a question about the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, which had already made headline news for about a month because of huge protest demonstrations. The original reason for the citizens anger was a piece of legislation which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam eventually said the legislation was “dead”, but during a peaceful demonstration on 1 July a core group of protesters broke into the Legislative Council complex and occupied the building. They were dispersed by the riot police after about three hours.

Just this week, Carrie Lam formally withdrew the extradition legislation. But the demonstrations continue, and those involved say they will not stop until their other demands are met. Those demands are: an independent inquiry into police behaviour, amnesty for those arrested, and direct elections for all lawmakers and the chief executive.

My question to you on 6 July was: Why are there protests on 1 July every year in Hong Kong? You were to tell me what happened, and in which year, on 1 July, which led to yearly demonstrations in Hong Kong.

The answer is: A pro-democracy protest has been held in Hong Kong annually on 1 July, the anniversary of when the territory was returned to China from Britain in 1997.

The winners this week are: Rabeya Begam, a member of the Nilshagor RFI Fan Club in Nilphamari, Bangladesh, and RFI Listeners Club members Richard Wasajja from Kampala, Uganda; Jean-Maurice Devault from Montreal, Canada, and Michael Cunningham from Brisbane, Australia. Last but not least: Waheed Nobi from Rangpur, Bangladesh.

Congratulations winners!

Here's the music you heard on this week's program: Beethoven: "Tempo di minuetto" from the Septet in E flat major, op.20,performed by soloists from the Gewandhaus Orchestra of Leipzig; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “As It Were” by Mike Garson, and “Beautiful Tango” written and performed by Hindi Zahra.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to [email protected]

This week's question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 7 October to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 12 October podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

[email protected]

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country's international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don't forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or to form your own official RFI Club, click here