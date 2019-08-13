Acting IGP Visits Families Of Takoradi Missing Girls Today

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Opppong-Boamuh is expected to visit the families of the Takoradi Kidnapped girls today [Tuesday].

This visit comes after officials of the Western Regional Police Command and a team of clinical psychologists and forensic experts from the Police Criminal Investigations Department recently met the families to request DNA samples.

The samples became necessary after Police investigating the disappearances of the three girls; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Kuranchie, found human parts in the sewage system near the home of Sam Wills earlier in August.

The families initially refused the police request for DNA tests to be conducted on their relations, but have now agreed to cooperate with the Police.

The Police said they expected to complete the DNA tests on the human parts found by the fourth week of August.

But the families of the kidnapped girls say they are yet to receive information on when they are to submit their DNA samples for testing.

Possible fourth victim

Police also later found a fourth set of human remains at Nkroful new site at Takoradi as part of its investigations into the three missing Takoradi girls case.

The remains were discovered at an uncompleted building where the main suspect in the case; Samuel Udutoek Wills was re-arrested when he escaped from police custody in December 2018.

The family of another teenager, Ruth Abakah, who has also been missing in Takoradi for over a year is now demanding more urgency from the police.

