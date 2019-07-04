Anyenini’s law firm no longer representing Modern Ghana’s Biritwum

Samson Lardy Anyenini’s law firm is no longer providing legal representation for Emmanuel Biritwum, one of the Modern Ghana journalists who was detained by National Security officials last week.

This comes after Mr. Biritwum said he was never manhandled and tortured by operatives of National Security as was earlier alleged.

In a statement explaining key developments in the case, Mr. Anyenini said he had “become aware via the media that Britwum has procured the services of another lawyer” and added that he “wishes him well.”

Mr. Biritwum is now being represented by one Deborah Asabere-Ameyaw who said he disassociates himself from the claims of torture against the National Security.

According to her, Biritwum also could not confirm if his editor who was also arrested, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, was also brutalised as claimed.

Mr. Anyenini told Citi News there were some inconsistencies in the turn of events after Mr. Biritwum’s latest revelation.

“I spent sufficient time and I asked Biritwum more than once, more than twice, almost about five times: where you assaulted? His answer was yes. He told me only not only him but his senior colleague [too].”

But according to Mr. Anyenini’s statement, Mr. Biritwum had also earlier explained that “unlike his editor, he did not talk about the assault in his statement to the police the previous day upon advice by the officer who helped him write the statement.”

The two journalists are reportedly being investigated for their alleged roles in some cybercrimes and were picked up by the National Security officers last on Thursday.

Mr. Britwum was released the following day whiles Mr. Ajarfo was released that Saturday.

Mr. Ajarfor has said their arrest was tied to the publication of an article that criticized the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

Mr. Ajarfor also made the public claims that he was tortured and his digital privacy violated while in National Security custody.

The National Security Council Secretariat has denied the torture claims saying Mr. Ajarfor “was never manhandled, neither was he subjected to any form of forced physical contact.”