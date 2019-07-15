ModernGhana’s Ajarfor Sues National Security Coordinator, IGP

The new Editor-In-Chief of online news portal, ModernGhana, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri has sued the National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh; the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Appeatu; and the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo.

The suit, which has been filed at the Human Rights Division of the High Court avers that Mr. Ajarfor's rights to personal liberty, a fair trial and human dignity were violated by the conduct of the officials of National Security when they arrested him recently.

His lawyers want the court to seek an order for the Attorney General to prosecute the officers who tortured Mr. Ajarfor as well as order the release of all items seized from him.

The lawyers also want Ajarfor to be compensated.

Mr. Ajarfor was arrested from his office together with one of his reporters, Emmanuel Britwum over an opinion piece published by the website.

He later told the media that he was tortured during the interrogation.

While Britwum was released the day after the arrest, Ajarfor was detained until Saturday when he was released.

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri later alleged that while in custody, he was subjected to physical abuse and torture.

Several Civil Society Organizations and individuals criticized the National Security Agency over the incident especially as it adds to the tall list of allegations of torture levelled against the agency by other suspects in different cases.

But Mr. Britwum, through his lawyer, denied claims that he had been tortured but failed to explain the assault bit he was alleged to have lodged a complaint at the Legon Police station together with Ajarfor.

In a statement, he said, he has not elected anyone to speak on his behalf on the matter.

“It is the case of my client that some attempt have been made in the media to draw in into the raging debate over an alleged unlawful arrest and torture-laden interrogation of Mr. Ajafor by the National Security,” the statement said.

Samson Lardi Ayenini who was lawyer for the two said he was surprised at the turn of events told Citi News that Emmanuel Britwum was not being forthright with his narration as he had earlier explicitly confirmed that he was tortured.

The two were put before court but the State subsequently withdrew the charges proffered against them.

Ajarfor says he is innocent and that he has no link to the said publications which he explained are part of daily articles, feature articles, press releases and stories that came into the editor inbox from individuals and organizations worldwide.

The two publications about the National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, the first was an opinion piece and sent to the editor's inbox and the other, a press release Emmanuel Britwum used for a story.

