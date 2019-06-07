I cried over Akufo-Addo’s comment about Ghanaian women – Oye Lithur

Former Gender Minister Nana Oye Lithur has criticised President Akufo-Addo over his controversial comments about Ghanaian women in Canada.

The President in his contribution at the Women Deliver Conference in Canada, said he is yet to see dynamism in Ghanaian women.

“We are not seeing enough dynamism and activism on the part of those who are seeking. I am talking about dynamism where it matters…electing people to Parliament, controlling political parties because they are the instruments by which our societies make decisions.

“We are talking about decisions, not wishes and hopes, we are talking about decisions that are going to make the difference,” the President said.

The comments have been heavily criticised by some Ghanaian women despite the open challenge that was given Mr. Akufo-Addo at the conference by Dr Alaa Murabit, the UN’s High Commissioner on Health Employment and Economic Growth, who appeared uncomfortable by the president’s stands.

Speaking to Ghone television, Oye Lithur said the President’s comment made her cry as a Ghanaian women.

“President Akufo-Addo made me cry, I cried when I watched the video. To have a human rights lawyer speak and address gender issues in the way he addressed, very regrettable. He couldn’t even get his data right. Even the representation of women in his cabinet, he couldn’t get that right”.