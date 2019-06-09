Group Defends Akufo-Addo's Anti-Feminism Comment

The Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) has defended President Akufo-Addo over his controversial comments against women at a forum in Canada.

The President in his contribution at the Conference in Canada, said he is yet to see dynamism in Ghanaian women.

"We are not seeing enough dynamism and activism on the part of those who are seeking. I am talking about dynamism where it matters…electing people to Parliament, controlling political parties because they are the instruments by which our societies make decisions,” he said.

The President’s comments have been heavily criticised by some Ghanaian women local and abroad who felt jilted.

But in a statement signed by the group's President and Founder, Razak Kojo Opoku, copied to the media, noted that President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated more than enough to justify his unflinching love and support for women empowerment.

He added that "No propaganda can outshine the remarkable achievements of President Akufo-Addo in the area of Women Empowerment".

He hailed President Akufo-Addo for creating platform for feminists, journalists and gender advocates by repealing the Criminal Libel Law in Ghana.

Below is the full statement:

PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO MATCHLESS IN THE AREA OF WOMEN EMPOWERMENT ---CVM

President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated more than enough to justify his unflinching love, respect and support for Women Empowerment in Ghana. No propaganda can outshine the remarkable achievements of President Akufo-Addo in the area of Women Empowerment. Some of his achievements include the following:

1. Creation of a Platform for Feminists, Journalists and Gender Advocates in Ghana with the Repeal of Criminal Libel Law

President Akufo-Addo as an Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in the Kufuor Administration was responsible for the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law. Before the repeal of the Criminal Libel law, the Culture of Silence was the order of the day under the NDC Administration.

The repeal of the Criminal Libel law by Akufo-Addo completely erased the Culture of Silence in Ghana, gave voice to the voiceless and an opportunity to more females to join the Media and Journalism Profession.

Feminists and Gender Advocates became loud, and that, the so called Feminists should be grateful to President Akufo-Addo for the Repeal of the Criminal Libel Law. If not for Akufo-Addo's efforts, Feminists and Gender Advocates will never have gotten the opportunity to make noise on social media platforms.

2. Female Mentorship and Development

President Akufo-Addo dedicated his life over the years to mentor and develop women, most of such women are serving the country in different capacities now.

Through President Akufo-Addo, Ghana is benefiting from the service of seasoned female lawyers such as Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, Joyce Darko, Ursula Owusu and several others. He trained and mentored these women to become who they are today.

We are challenging John Mahama to mention just one prominent female Communicator he has trained over the years to the benefit of the Ghanaian Society.

3. Free SHS Policy; the Backbone to Girl Child Education

The peak of President Akufo-Addo's commitment to women development, training and empowerment was the introduction and implementation of the Free SHS Policy.

The Free SHS Policy is anchored on giving equity and equal opportunity to more females to experience free quality education. The first step of empowering women is through education and nothing else.

Feminism would have been a total waste of time without Education. It is equally a fact that the more women become enlightened through education the more they are able to join forces together to fight for equal rights in society.

The future for Ghanaian women is bright considering the number of females enjoying Akufo-Addo's Free SHS Policy.

4. Female Ministers

It is an established fact that, the Government of President Akufo-Addo has more female Cabinet Ministers plus female Sector Ministers than his predecessors.

Three key strategic Cabinet Ministries namely, Foreign Affairs, Local Government & Rural Development, and Attorney General & Ministry of Justice are all in the hands of Women.

Akufo-Addo's Government also has appointed more female Deputy Ministers than his predecessors. Some of the Regional Coordinating Councils equally have female Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

5. Female Appointees at the Presidency

President Akufo-Addo has given Ghanaians a first female Chief of Staff in the 4th Republic. Apart from the female Chief of Staff, there are the female Procurement Minister, female Secretary to the Cabinet and the female Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency.

6. Female CEOs

President Akufo-Addo has done well by giving opportunities to more women to head some of the key State Agencies as CEOs and Deputy CEOs.

Food and Drug Authority, Cylinder Manufacturing Company, District Assembly Common Fund, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Criminal Investigation Department of Ghana Police, One District One Factory Secretariat etc. all have females as CEOs.

There are a number of females serving as Deputy CEOs in State Agencies and Institutions.

7. Female Ambassadors

There are more female Ambassadors in Akufo-Addo's Government than John Mahama and Atta Mills Government.

President Akufo-Addo has appointed women as Ambassadors for the following countries: Germany, France, Equatorial Guinea, Brazil, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Namibia, Kenya, South Korea etc.

8. Female Board Members

President Akufo-Addo's Government has appointed more women to serve on the Board of State Agencies and Institutions than any Government in the past.

The records speak for itself. Almost all the Boards for State Agencies and Institutions have Women representation. EC, NCCE, NLA, GRA, GNPC, FDA, GSA, GPHA, Ghana Free Zones Authority, TOR, etc.

It is only President Akufo-Addo who has make a conscious effort to ensure women are appointed to serve on almost all the Boards of State Agencies and Institutions. It has never happened before since independence.

9. Deliberate Policy to Employ more women in the Public Sector

Under President Akufo-Addo's Government, more women have been employed to work in various State Agencies and Institutions especially newly introduced programmes such as NABCO.

More women have been given Financial Assistance to start their own businesses through the NEIP initiative.

President Akufo-Addo stands tall, he is peerless when it comes to women Empowerment, Development, Training and Mentorship.

Signed!

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder and President)