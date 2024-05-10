Alan, Mahama and Bawumia have failed Ghanaians – Kofi Akpalu

Kofi Akpalu

Presidential candidate Mr. Kofi Percival Akpalu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has called on voters to reconsider their support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen, and former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections.

Kofi Akpalu argued that these three figures have failed to fulfil their promises to the Ghanaian people during their respective tenures in government.

According to Mr. Akpalu, these individuals have not made significant improvements to the lives of citizens despite holding high-ranking governmental positions. He believes that voting for any of them would be a mistake, as their actions are driven more by personal interests than genuine concern for the nation's welfare.

Mr. Akpalu criticized the promises made by these individuals during meetings with the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, particularly their proposal for flat rates on imports. He argued that such promises would only lead to increased imports, which do not contribute to wealth creation for local businesses.

Emphasizing the importance of domestic production, Mr. Akpalu highlighted that many imported goods could be manufactured locally, thereby stimulating the economy and creating job opportunities for all, regardless of ethnic background.

Mr. Akpalu called for a new leadership direction for Ghana. He urged Ghanaians to support his candidacy in the upcoming elections, believing that his leadership would bring about the desired change the country needs.