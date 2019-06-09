President Akufo-Addo Is In Big Trouble!

By a popular request from my good friend, Roland, I would kindly like to crave your indulgence to allow me to recycle a joke I have used several times, but very well fits into this story.

Somewhere in the 70’s, there was a popular highlife tune by AB Crentsil called “Atia”. I must say “Atia” is undisputedly an all-time hit. The lyrics of the song made fun of our brothers and sisters from the north. AB Crentsil in the song, narrated the story of a young man, by name Atia who travelled from Bolga to Kumasi to seek greener pastures, but instead of him sticking to dog meat and pito which are favourites of our friends in the north, drank akpeteshie to death.

Now, the people of the north were irked by AB’s song and decided to teach him some lessons. AB was on a nation-wide musical tour, and the people of Bolga waited patiently till it got to their turn; and the organizers had a windfall – the place was fully packed. Uncle AB played songs upon songs without paying “Atia” because an informant had hinted him that the people had planned to beat him up if he played that tune.

The show was coming to an end and still “Atia” had not been played. AB handed his microphone over to one of his boys to continue with the show while he took a rest backstage. An angry youth approached him and whispered to him in imperfect twi, “AB, whether you play Atia or not, ye be fiiwo.”

The case of “Atia” and the ensuing anger of the people of Bolga is not different from what is happening in the country because of what our president said about women on an international platform.

Awurade Yakubu, this is what he said:

“We are not seeing enough dynamism and activism on the part of those who are seeking. I am talking about dynamism where it matters…electing people to Parliament, controlling political parties because they are the instruments by which our societies make decisions.

“We are talking about decisions, not wishes and hopes, we are talking about decisions that are going to make the difference,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Walahi-talahi, the anger of women in the country is at nuclear proportions—- a sharp-edged sword, cutting across the political divide. Even those who fought hard for Nana to become president are angry. This shows how dangerous the fury of women could be.

And New York Times bestselling author, Rebecca Traister couldn’t have described this better in her book, “Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger”

There she goes:

“Anger at injustice and inequality is in many ways exactly like fuel. A necessary accelerant, it can drive — on some level must drive — noble and difficult crusades. But it is also combustible, explosive; its power can be unpredictable and can burn.”

The anger of women in Ghana is at the moment at a combustible level ready to explode.

And my worry for our President is that women form majority of the electorate; such fury against him could scuttle his second term bid.

Will an apology solve the problem? I don’t think so. Nana’s predicament could be likened to the Akan proverbial drum called Kwasi Anata Twini. It’s believed that if you beat the drum your father will die, and if you don’t beat it your mother will die.

Sosket, unfortunately, the women of Ghana out of anger have decided to beat the drum, and beat it hard!

Kikikikikiki, do you know what one lady from Bolga told me? She said : “Whether Nana apologizes or not, ye be fiino 2020.

Author Anthony Obeng Afrane