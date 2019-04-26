Electrical Fires at Home

According to Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), there are 3,282 fire per year as against 3,102 in 2017; with Greater Accra Region topped with 640 fires compared to 542. Although industrial fire seems to be the lead, domestic fire has also increased; accounting for 6.3 percent with most being residential. In most cases,11 percent of the fires results in death and 7 percent of the fires results in injury.

Often times, electrical fires start in the bedroom but the highest number of fatalities occur with fires located in the kitchen right to the living room. Some electrical fires happen because of problems in house wiring or appliance failure, but many occur due to mistakes that homeowners make, like overloading electrical outlets or extension cords. It is important to teach the common causes of electrical fires. Here are the 5 most common causes of electrical fires.

1. Faulty Outlets / Appliances: Most electrical fires are caused by faulty electrical outlets and old, outdated appliances. Other fires are started by faults in appliance cords, receptacles and switches. Never use an appliance with a worn or frayed cord which can send heat onto combustible surfaces like floors, curtains, and rugs that can start a fire. Running cords under rugs is another cause of electrical fires . Removing the grounding plug from a cord so it can be used in a two-prong electrical outlet can also cause a fire. The reason appliances have the extra prong is so they can be only used in outlets that can handle the extra amount of electricity that these appliances draw.

2. Light fixtures: Light fixtures, lamps and light bulbs are another common reason for electrical fires. Installing a bulb with a wattage that is too high for the lamps and light fixtures is a leading cause of electrical fires. Always check the maximum recommended bulb wattage on any lighting fixture or lamp and never go over the recommended amount. Another cause of fire is placing materials like cloth or paper over a lampshade. The material heats up and ignites, causing a fire. Faulty lamps and light fixtures also frequently result in fires.

3. Extension cords: Misuse of extension cords is another electrical fire cause. Appliances should be plugged directly into outlet and not plugged into an extension cord for any length of time. Only use extension cords as a temporary measure. If you do not have the appropriate type of outlets for your appliances, hire an electrician to install new ones.

4. Space heaters: Because these types of heaters are portable, many times people put them too close to combustible surfaces such as curtains, beds, clothing, chairs, couches and rugs. Coil space heaters are especially dangerous in this regard because the coils become so hot, they will almost instantaneously ignite any nearby flammable surface. If you do use space heaters, use the radiator-type that diffuse heat over the entire surface of the appliance. These are less likely to ignite flammable items, but should still be kept away from them.

5. Wiring: Outdated wiring often causes electrical fires. If a home is over 20 years old, it may not have the wiring capacity to handle the increased amounts of electrical appliances in today’s average home, such as computers, wide-screen televisions, video and gaming players, microwaves and air conditioners. Breakers should be triggered when circuits get overloaded by too much electricity, but outdated breaker boxes often have worn connectors that do not work, causing the system to overload and start an electrical fire.

NB: It is always advisable that basic fire prevention and firefighting equipment like fire extinguishers are kept at home to put off initial fire before it goes out of hand.

About the author

Right Consult FireDiary articles are intended to educate the general public (non-fire service audience) about the fire service profession. This article was compiled by Elizabeth Owusu-Kissi, Brands & Communication Lead- RCGSL; with reference from FireRescue1.

Right Consult and General Suppliers Limited ( RCGSL ) is a registered Ghanaian Limited Liability company with partnerships across the globe focused on enhancing the supply, installation and servicing of fire systems, electronic security and home automation.

Set up in 2010, the company enjoys a hard-earned reputation for providing excellent services in quality electronic security and fire management systems. RCGSL has expanded its operations and now incorporated in Sierra Leone as (RIGHT CONSULT & GENERAL SUPPLIERS (SL) LTD) providing similar services (electronic security and fire management) in Sierra Leone and its neighboring countries. With a robust maintenance culture, RCGSL is fast making remarkable strides towards becoming one of the leading Electronic Security and Fire Management Solutions provider in West Africa. RCGSL is the sole distributor of the product UR FOG in Ghana and Africa.