Transport Service Platform Taxify Is Now Known As BOLT

Taxify, the leading European on-demand transportation platform, has changed its name to Bolt and introduced a new logo.

The update brings the brand identity in line with the company's broader vision of transportation that has already expanded from ride-hailing, with cars and motorbikes, to scooter sharing.

Speaking on why the company chose to make the change, Markus Villig, the CEO and co-founder, Bolt said, "Taxify launched five years ago with a mission to make urban transportation more convenient and affordable. Our first product was a taxi dispatch solution that gave the company its original name ".

The Estonian -born tech company has evolved in leaps and bounds since its inception to now serve 25 million customers in over 30 countries globally, making it a leader in Europe and Africa.

It was also the first company to bring ride-hailing and scooter sharing together in one single app and is currently working on expanding the scooter sharing service across a number of European cities.

Regional Manager for West Africa at Bolt, Uche Okafor, disclosed that Taxify outgrew its name and the need to have a name change was necessary so as not to limit the services provided by the platform.

"While we've made progress on our mission, we've also started to outgrow parts of our brand, including the name. Given our ambition to solve transportation problems on an increasingly broader scale, we want the brand to reflect the company's future rather than the past".

"Our new name 'Bolt' stands for fast effortless movement - exactly what the experience of getting around in a city should be, be it by car, scooter or public transport. It also underscores our belief that the future of transportation will be electric ", Uche Okafor explained.

About Bolt :

Bolt, formerly as Taxify, is one of the leading transportation platforms in Europe and Africa that's focused on making urban travel easier, quicker and more reliable.

Founded by Markus Villig, Bolt launched in 2013 and has raised $175 million from investors including Daimler, Didi Chuxing and Korelya capital. Bolt previously Taxify, was launched in Ghana in 2017 and operates in Accra with plans to expand across Ghana.