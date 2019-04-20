Why The Unification Of Political Parties In Africa Necessary

I have observed the wickedness of some people on this earth. I have seen the twisted minds of people who take pleasure in wickedness and every crime they commit, glorifying God, despite their unworthy deeds contrary to the principles in the Bible. In my opinion, Africa can conquer the world when all political parties come together as one in each country.

If you really want to see how cruel some people can just give them an inch, they will take a yard, or give them a yard, they will take a mile, since everyone is looking for people they can dominate to build their castles and forts without pay, as well as stealing from them to develop their countries.

Thus, the best place these economic saboteurs, political murderers, and medical criminals think they can carry out their nefarious activities is the continent of Africa. The reason out of the seven continents in the world, Africa has suffered deliberate crime by foreign powers without an end.

In regards to precious mineral deposits, Africa should have been a great continent, with rich culture, heritage, and custom, instead, my lovely continent has become a graveyard with the scars of slavery, colonial brutality, horrors of Apartheid, Aids, Ebola, and nobody knows what comes tomorrow.

Those responsible for Africa’s political woes and economic depression enjoy the continuous silence of Africans and their leaders. They continue to abuse the trust and respect of Africans. Africans have been fooled, our trust, respect, and politeness, have been violated and betrayed.

It is estimated that during the Atlantic slave trade between the 16th and 19th century, out of 10.5 million slaves that arrived in America, at about 1.5 million died on board ship.

Even though the United States of America didn’t colonize any African country, they supported Britain and France, which had the largest holdings, while Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and Portugal which had colonies, to brutalized Africans and underdeveloped Africa.

Under the grime terror of Apartheid, South Africans were separated from minority whites. The blacks in South Africa suffered the Sharpeville, Bulhoek, Bisho and Boipatong massacres. Between 1948 and 1994, during the Apartheid era, thousands of black South Africans were brutally murdered and the figures were never made open.

Nelson Mandela was lucky to be alive after 27 years in the notorious Robben Island prison but others like Steve Biko didn’t make it. He was beaten to death. An autopsy revealed that he had a brain hemorrhage, yet the authority covered up the crime and made it public that he died of a hunger strike.

Sporadic cases of AIDS were documented prior to 1970 but the impact of the disease was experienced in the early eighties hitting Africa severely than any continent. According to the World Health Organization, more than two-thirds of the total infected worldwide.

Thirty-five million people are already infected in Africa, of whom 15 million have already died. Yet, what the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and the US government couldn’t answer is: Why African-Americans and original Africans are equally hit with Aids at the same time?

About the deadly virus Ebola, which the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and the US government want you, me, and the whole world know that bats and bushmeat are responsible for the spread; the history of the biological weapon reveals that:

Ebola outbreaks occurred simultaneously in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany, and in Belgrade, Serbia, in 1967, which led to the initial recognition of the disease. The US government had this virus in its laboratory decades ago, while the Russian government also had it.

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), nowadays known as Ebola, came to modern medical attention between 1944 and1945, when about 200 Soviet military personnel were infected while assisting peasants in war-devastated Crimea (Ukrainian SSR).

Subsequent epidemics occurred in Astrakhan (1953–1968) and Rostov Oblasts (1963–1971) of USSR and in Bulgaria (1953–1973).

With the above-mentioned scientific evidence, it doesn’t make sense that the Belgian scientist, Peter Piot, discovered Ebola in Congo in 1976. Actually, it was tested and spread to kill the Congolese population, near River Ebola, that’s how the virus which the afore-mentioned countries already had got its name in Congo.

Decades after losing Congo through independence in 1960 and the killing of Patrice Lumumba, Belgium can't still get over this bitterness and pain. Therefore, together with the US government, the need to destroy Congo with Ebola is necessary.

The Belgian government anger over losing Congo has no limit. Angry with Kwame Nkrumah for helping Lumumba, the Belgian government denied Ghana its embassy till now. 'How Nkrumah’s Involvement In Congo’s Independence Cost Ghana Belgium Embassy' - ModernGhana reference: https://bit.ly/2Gwy8jJ

The world has become an extremely dangerous place to live because of medical deceit, lies, fake news and false medical articles. There are media such as the CNN and the BBC, supporting these medical lies, while there are medical writers contributing to false articles, therefore, the fight against the true origin of Aids and Ebola have been a tough challenge to those hungry for the truth.

Nevertheless, in the Kingdom of Jah, He will open the eyes of those who want to see, give knowledge to those who want to learn and courage to those without fear to let the truth gains its momentum on earth. Even illiterates in the remotest part of Africa, are now aware that Aids and Ebola are biological weapons.

The question I want to ask the US government is what are you going to do when your cup is full? In fact, your cup is already full and spilling over with fear the reason the US government has asked Google to hide the popularity of our health blog: Secrets of HIV-Aids and Ebola Fact Journal: https://bit.ly/2DmCVSI

The page view has been disabled to avoid people seeing the huge numbers of readers that visit our blog, yet people are still reading them every day.

Let the US government continue deceiving Africans and their leaders by building military bases around the continent and claim that they want to help fight terrorism in Africa.

The day the entire African continent will decide that enough is enough, they will rise against America but their military bases will not offer any significant help because: “We Africans will fight, if necessary, and we know that we shall win, as we are confident in the victory of good over evil.”- Emperor Haile Selassie

Above all, the unification of political parties in every African country is necessary to build and develop Africa rapidly, since different political parties breed unrest, division, and cause also developmental setbacks.

If the NPP government will abandon projects started by the NDC and if the NDC will do the same, how can Ghana develop? These are some of the reasons the unification of political parties is good for the developments of a nation but greed wouldn't allow that to happen.