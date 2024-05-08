ModernGhana logo
Police directive to stop searches on foreign trucks raises security concerns — Dafeamekpor

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi
Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, has raised concerns over a new police directive instructing regional commanders not to search foreign cargo trucks plying major routes in Ghana.

The lawmaker said in a post on X on Wednesday, May 8, that the content of the police wireless message was "very troubling for 2 reasons."

Meanwhile, the police explained that "Such trucks have designated customs check points along the routes mentioned where customs officials conducts formal checks when necessary."

The police management cited reports of "extortion and harassment of foreign truck drivers" especially those travelling from Tema Harbour through Accra, Kumasi, Techiman and Takoradi.

The directive dated May 6, instructed all regional police commanders to ensure that trucks bearing foreign number plates are not stopped by the police for any documentation checks.

But Dafeamekpor said relaxing security searches on foreign cargo trucks entering the country through major routes could compromise national security.

He questioned why the directive curiously recommends trucks on the eastern corridor from Tema to Paga still be searched if security was truly the motivation.

Dafeamekpor said "Security being relaxed for Foreign cargo trucks on our major routes is suspicious."

"Curiously, the message suggests such trucks plying Eastern Corridor from Tema thru the VR to Paga be searched," he added.

