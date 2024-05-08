‘Stop extorting, harassing local truck drivers too’ — Ablakwa jabs Ghana Police over ‘blatant discrimination’

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has condemned a new Ghana Police directive that appears to discriminate against local truck drivers.

In a post on Wednesday, May 8, Mr Ablakwa questioned an internal police memo instructing officers not to stop foreign-registered trucks on major routes for documentation checks, effective Tuesday, May 7.

"Strange orders of this nature in an election year do not help in easing tensions and building confidence," the vocal lawmaker wrote.

The memo, sent from the office of the Inspector General of Police to regional commanders, stated that trucks bearing foreign number plates travelling between Tema port and destinations like Kumasi, Wa and Elubo should not be stopped by police.

It cited designated customs check points along the routes for conducting formal checks when necessary.

But Mr Ablakwa argued that "something doesn't add up", arguing both local and foreign drivers deserve equal protection from police extortion and harassment.

"Police extortion and harassment of any kind, targeted at whoever, whether locals or foreigners must be condemned, stopped and punished. Why the blatant discrimination?" he questioned.