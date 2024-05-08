ModernGhana logo
EC pays over GH¢69 million to 116,211 temporary staff for 2023 District Level Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has paid a total of GH¢69,164,842.11 to 116,211 temporary officials who worked during the December 2023 District Level Elections (DLE), according to figures released by the Commission.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 8, the EC said 47 officials are yet to be paid an outstanding amount of GH¢24,263.16.

"The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that following the District Level Elections held in December 2023, almost all the Temporary Officials who worked for the Commission have been paid as per the schedule below," the statement signed by Mr. Michael Boadu, the Acting Director of Public Affairs, stated.

According to the statement, the EC is working to digitize its payroll and records management systems to help prevent delays in payment to temporary staff in future.

"The Commission is modernizing its recruitment process for temporary employees, by digitizing its data collection systems. This initiative will enhance and improve the payment methods for all Temporary Officials and prevent delays," the statement further noted.

The EC added that the digital solutions being implemented will streamline administrative work and ensure accurate data is captured to facilitate prompt settlement of all emoluments owed to staff.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
