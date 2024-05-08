ModernGhana logo
Stop checking Trucks bearing foreign plates — Police management to regional commanders

The police administration has reportedly issued a directive putting an end to alleged extortion and harassment of foreign truck drivers by some police officers across the country.

In a wireless message dated May 6, signed by the Director General of Police Operations, all regional police commanders were instructed to ensure that trucks bearing foreign number plates travelling on major routes are not stopped by the police for any documentation checks.

The directive cites reports of "police extortion and harassment of foreign truck drivers", especially those travelling from Tema Harbour through Accra, Kumasi, Techiman and Takoradi.

The police management explained that "such trucks have designated customs check points along the routes mentioned where customs officials conducts formal checks when necessary."

To enforce the new directive, regional commanders were told to "ensure strict compliance" and treat the matter with urgency.

The purported directive came into immediate effect on Tuesday, May 7, and is expected to help boost cross-border trade.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who shared this on his X account deemed it a “blatant discrimination” towards local truck drivers.

The lawmaker claimed that a lot of local truck drivers are also facing extortion and harassment and, hence deserve similar treatment from the police management.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

