Are Dutch Museums Really Moving Ahead In Restitution Of Looted Artefacts?

Asante gold ring, Ghana, now in Afrika Museum, Berg en Dal, Netherlands.

“The restitution of those cultural objects which our museums and collections, directly or indirectly, possess thanks to the colonial system and are now being demanded, must also not be postponed with cheap arguments and tricks.”

Gert v. Paczensky and Herbert Ganslmayr, Nofretete will nach Hause. (1)

There has been much comment on Dutch museums moving ahead in the matter of restitution of looted colonial artefacts. Some have suggested that the Dutch are far ahead of the French and the Germans on this issue. (2) What has happened to create for the Dutch State and museums such a favourable press and reputation?

On the 7 of March 2019, the Nationaal Museum van Wereldculturen (NMVW) which comprises the Amsterdam Tropenmuseum, Museum Volkenkunde, Leiden and the Africa Museum in Berg en Dal, issued a set of rules entitled Return of Cultural Objects: Principles and Process Nationaal Museum van Wereldculturen. These rules are intended to govern procedure by which requests for return of objects can be submitted to the NMVW. They apply only to the three museums in the NMVW and not to the Rijksmuseum which also has objects with disputed ownership. (3)

Relief plaque, Oba Esigie, Benin, Nigerian, now in Tropenmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

A few days after the NMVW rules had been issued, the Rijksmuseum(which is not part of NMVW) announced that the return of objects should have started long ago; that they were not waiting for claimants to turn up with claims, but that they were sending a senior official to Sri Lanka to discuss the issue of return of looted artefacts taken from that country in the colonial era. There are a lot of theatrics in this area too.

We see in the independent acts of the museums, in the absence of a national policy, a reflection of a rivalry between the museums which most probably has nothing to do with return of looted artefacts but reflects historical rivalry or structural competition in the Dutch museum world.

Before we assess the new rules of the NMVW, let us take a look at some of the rules and what they provide.

CRITERIA FOR CLAIMS FOR RETURN

Section 4 specifies the criteria under which objects can be claimed, providing three categories of claims: questions of legality, involuntary separation and heritage value. Claims may fall under one or more of these categories.

Claimant must show that the object was ‘collected/acquired in contravention of the standards of legality at the time’. This may include proof that the object was ‘Acquired from a possessor who acted in contravention of standards of legality at that time and who did not have legal right of ownership or a possessor who since acquisition has engaged in illegal practices relating to the ownership’ of the object.

Claimants can also establish they were involuntarily separated from the cultural object. The claimant must establish one of the following grounds:

The object was acquired without the consent of the owners or was acquired under conditions of duress that amounts to forced sale or that the object was acquired from a person who was not culturally authorized to dispose of the object.

A claimant may also show that the object is of such a cultural value, heritage or religious, to the communities that its continued retention in the collection of NMVW can be tested in relation to analogous standards articulated by the Heritage Act (Erfgoedwet) 2016 for Dutch National Heritage and Culture.

This may include objects whose sacred purpose makes them unsuited to public display and continued scientific research and that the relative national historical significance outside the Netherlands or influence on continuous cultural well being outside the Netherlands outweighs all benefits of national retention in the Netherlands.

GUIDELINES FOR CLAIMS FOR RETURN

Once the claim is assessed as falling within the scope of article 4, it will be evaluated through detailed provenance research. Claims must include documents of ownership and history of possession, connection between claimant and the claimed object, cultural and national context and information on any other potential claimants.

The following considerations will also be taken into account:

5.3.1. Standards of continued custodianship: the benefits of safeguarding cultural objects to ensure as far as possible that they are used for cultural and heritage purposes when returned to the nations and/or communities of origin.

5.3.3 Cultural continuity/genuine link: a demonstrable continuity/genuine link between claimants and the cultural object(s) claimed, in terms of national, heritage, persistence of beliefs, persistence of culture.

5.3.4 Just and fair solutions: this may include recommendations for models alternative to return that are acceptable to all parties - these might be exhibitions, loans, and sharing of information and knowledge on a number of platforms This may include strategies for ongoing collaborative/relationship building.

Once a claim has been submitted to the museum, the NMVM staff do research on the claim and the NMVM sends the claim with provisional recommendations to a Standing Advisory Committee which then makes its recommendation to the Director of NMVM and to the Minister for Culture who then makes the final decision regarding claim of restitution of the object.

Statue of a court clerk, Benin, Nigeria, now in Volkenkunde Museum, Leiden, Netherlands.

ASSESSMENT OF THE NEW GUIDELINES.

A quick reading of these rules shows that there is really no ground for euphoria about the new Dutch rules regarding claims for return of looted artefacts. To start with, the word used in the text is ‘return’ and not ‘restitution’. The glossary to the rules gives the following explanation: ‘Return/restitution/repatriation: All these terms refer to mechanisms for transfer of cultural objects This framework uses the term return to cover meanings implied by the terms restitution (transfer of stolen material in the strict sense) and reparation (the transfer of material ascribed to a particular cultural patrimony).

With all due respect to the framers of the rules, in discussions over looted cultural property in the colonial period, efforts have been made to distinguish ‘return’ from ‘restitution.’ Return has been used to signify the act of transmitting an object to the country of origin or person without any further legal implication. Restitution has been used to signify not only a return of the physical object but also a recognition or admission of the fact that the initial taking of the object was wrong and that restitution signifies a desire for new relations that are not based on force. It is the implication of admission of wrong-doing that causes many Europeans to object to the use of the word restitution. They do not want to admit that the colonial system was a regime of force and violence. They do not want to accept that the illegal holders are now returning the objects to their rightful owners who have been deprived of their use for a long period and therefore some compensation would be in order. Apparently, in the museums in the land of Hugo Grotius nobody cares about such distinctions. The European attitudes here are, to say the least, unusual. There is no attempt to do justice to people who have been deprived of their artefacts for over hundred years.

It is when we look at section 5.3.4 of the rules that it becomes a little clearer why the drafter of the rules may have preferred to give to the word ‘return’ a very open and vague definition. This section provides that on application for return of cultural property, the Standing Committee may make ‘recommendations for models alternative to return that are acceptable to all parties - these might be exhibitions, loans, and sharing information and knowledge on a number of platforms. This may include strategies for ongoing collaboration/relationship building’.

So, a demand by a country or a community for the restitution of its cultural property may end up in an exhibition or sharing of information. Are they then still dealing with a demand for return? Only the future practice of the museum and the Standing Committee will tell us what all this means concretely. But the provision recalls similar provisions in the German rules that try to discourage any idea that restitution of the looted object should be the normal practice.

Tusyan Loniac plank mask, Burkina Faso, now in Afrika Museum, Berg en Dal, Netherlands

It is to be noted that these rules are being established by an institution that has no right to dispose of museum objects which are generally State property so that the fulfilment of all the requirements of the guidelines do not guarantee a positive decision. The minister may decide on grounds that are not related to the object. There is no mention of appeal either from decisions of the Standing Advisory Committee, of the museum nor of the minister. On whom are these rules then binding? Apparently only on the claimants who had no hand in formulating these rules which are said to be non-adversarial although much is waited against the claimant who is treated as an adversary.

Another interesting provision is section 5.3.1 entitled ‘Standards of continued custodianship: the benefits of safeguarding cultural objects to ensure as far as possible they are used for cultural and heritage purposes when returned to the nations and/or communities of origin’.

This is the famous demand of Europeans and other Westerners to have a right of oversight over looted African artefacts even after they have been returned to their countries of origin. To many Africans, it sounds like a thief who has stolen my Mercedes and when finally obliged to consider its returns says he will do so but on condition that it is used for transporting persons and not transporting goods. But from where do the successors of former colonialists and slave-masters have the right to dictate conditions of use of the returned looted/stolen object? This demand of Europeans of a right of oversight on African artefacts shows a regression to the colonial and racist mentality. Nobody would think of requiring this from victims of Nazi looting nor of the Chinese. The reluctance of Europeans to let go African artefacts to their owners must be analysed by psychiatrists and psychologists.

The Dutch are clearly following a policy of loans proposed within the Benin Dialogue Group, where NMVW is represented, so it will not be convincing without further proof to suggest that they are thinking of restitution, a word which is not even used in the new rules as mentioned above. (4) How can newspapers then report that the Dutch are moving ahead on the question of restitution?

In deciding on claims submitted one of the considerations is stated in section 5.3.3 as follows ‘Cultural continuity/genuine link: a demonstrable continuity/genuine link between the claimants and the cultural object(s) claimed, in terms of national heritage, persistence of beliefs, persistence of culture’.

This is a good example of those situations where Europeans make rules for non-Europeans where racism clearly influences the thinking process but is not perceptible to them because racism is generally, pervasive in many European minds. If we look at European culture, we would easily agree that it has evolved over the centuries and that many practices that were common in the olden days are no longer seen nor are the instruments used any longer available for such practices. The guillotine and similar instruments and methods from the European past, are no longer of current usage but would anybody deny that those guillotines found in France belong to the French or that the instruments used in hanging or torturing criminals are part of European culture. Would the French have to prove persistence or continuity in order to be able to keep their hanging systems? One major characteristic of culture is continuous evolution and yet these rules are asking claimants to submit evidence of ‘persistence of belief, persistence of culture’. Many African societies have, as a result of relentless and intensive efforts at Christianisation by the missionaries and colonial government pressure, abandoned traditional religious beliefs and practices. Are Africans and others now to be told by the same former colonial governments and their museums that they are not entitled to objects that are evidence of past practices because of lack of continuity or persistence of beliefs? Obviously, such rules are made to prevent recovery of artefacts by former colonial subjects. They will be kept by the former colonial power that can also not demonstrate any continuity of beliefs or practice but feels entitled to hold the object in their museums.

What the museum is asking the claimant African is, Are your people still as ‘primitive’ as we met them in the colonial period? Are you still worshiping your ancestors? Do you still have ritual initiation for the youth? Do you still sell your women for a bride price? If you have stopped all these practices, then there is no continuity between your present society and the society that made the artefacts you are now claiming and consequently we cannot hand them over to you. They are better kept in this museum as part of the heritage of humankind. These questions recall James Cuno’s argument that present Egyptians have no links to ancient Egypt because they did not practice the same religion, eat the same food, do not listen to the same music and wear the same clothes. (5)

These questions on continuity and links to the old culture are another way for Europeans to continue supervising Africans and to dictate what they do with their own artefacts.

‘Claims should include all known and documented aspects including questions of ownership and history of possession; the connection between the claimant and the cultural object(s), cultural and national context and any potential rights and claims by other potential applicants.’ (5.2)

A little reflection on these words will show how unfair and unjust these rules are. Having looted a cultural object and kept it for more than hundred years the claimant is now asked questions which should actually be properly addressed to the holder of the objects i.e. the Dutch State and its museums. If we recall that most Africans and probably others do not know where the Europeans took all the artefacts they looted or seized, whom they gave or sold to and now, after 100 years when Africans seek the return of the looted artefacts, they are required to submit documented history of the objects, history that relates to the period when the objects were no longer in the possession of the original owners. In my view, the burden of proof should be on the museum or other holder of a looted African artefact. It is a fact of history and common knowledge that most African artefacts in Europe and especially in European museums, were looted, stolen or otherwise acquired under dubious circumstances.

Once claims are submitted, ‘the museum staff will undertake research.’ (6.7) This provision surprises me for I thought the museums were conducting research on the objects they are holding. To hear after hundred years of deprivation of a cultural object that the museum is now doing research on the object is discouraging. What have the museums being doing in all these hundred years? Of course, much of the talk about the need for provenance research is tactical and affords the museum good excuses for delays. What have the many researchers and professors of Cultural Anthropology, African Studies, African History been doing all the time?

Commemorative head of an Oba, Benin, Nigeria now in Volkenkunde Museum, Leiden, Netherlands.

What about objects such as the Benin artefacts that do not really require any provenance research since everybody knows where they came from? They were all looted in the 1897 British invasion of Benin City. Who eventually brought such artefacts to the museum should have been registered long ago. Or do the museums not ask such elementary questions?

The examination of few of these rules shows us that there is no ground for being ecstatic about the new Dutch rules and reports indicating that there is a strong will to restitute looted African artefacts are not supported by the new rules despite the euphoria created by newspaper articles. (6)

In looking at some of these new rules one has the impression that the claimants are being treated as people demanding welfare benefits from the Dutch authorities and not people or institutions requesting the restitution of their artefacts which were undoubtedly looted. Should States submit themselves to such a procedure? I should think a direct demand to the Dutch government must be enough.

We come once again to what we observed in connection with the German guidelines on handling collections acquired in colonial contexts. Restitution is a political act with legal consequences. An instrument that is neither legal nor political will not solve the issues of restitution. (7) To entrust restitution matters to those who are the first to lose, if restitution were properly implemented, will not facilitate solving the problems arising from artefacts collected over a period of hundred years. The Germans seem to have understood the need for a political statement and hence the meeting of all German culture ministers recently. (8) The culture ministers from the 16 States(Länder) agreed to create conditions for restitution of artefacts in public collections that were taken ‘in ways that are legally or morally unjustifiable today’ and ‘that this is an ethical and moral duty’. (9)

The declaration issued after the meeting is a move in the right direction, but it failed to state clearly a political direction on the issue of restitution. The usual phrases about associating the countries of origin, cooperation and training for museum officials and scholarships were also reiterated. The impression here is that Germans are burying the main issue of restitution in a lot of other matters that are no doubt useful and important but not directly relevant to the issue of restitution.

The Germans are still far behind the French since President Macron has made a clear and firm commitment to restitution of looted artefacts from former French colonies and the Sarr and Savoy report has clearly indicated the necessary measures.

Ancestor couple, Chibinda and his wife Lweji. Chokwe. Democratic Republic of Congo, now in Tropenmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Austrians, British, Dutch and German museums are in the Benin Dialogue Group which in its latest report surprisingly decided to delete entirely the topic of restitution from its agenda, a move that surprised many of us since the main aim of the group seemed to have been to find a solution to the question of restitution of the Benin artefacts. On the other hand, it may be said they were being honest and leaving the rest of critics to their illusions about possibilities of restitution and the aims of the Benin Dialogue Group. (10)

Belgians have still not even entered the heart of the debate on restitution, having recently re-opened the museum built by the cruel Leopold ll, the Royal Museum for Central Africa, or Africa Museum, at Tervuren. The museum does not seem to be able to determine which name to use generally. Even in its recent publications, we still find the old name of Royal Museum for Central Africa. From the Swiss, Italians, Danes, Swedes, Spaniards, Portuguese and others one hardly hears anything about restitution of looted African objects even though some of the finest African art objects can be found in these countries. (11) They will sooner or later have to respond to pressures created by Macron’s declaration and the Sarr-Savoy report.

The positive reaction of many to the Dutch announcements about the new rules and the travel of a museum official to Sri Lanka are probably due to the consistent refusal of many Europeans even to discuss the issue of restitution. An announcement of new rules on return of looted artefacts then appears as progress, no matter what the substance of the rules may be.

We should note that this enthusiastic and favourable reception that the announcement of the new Dutch rules received came a few months after the Benin Dialogue Group had decided and announced in a communique that it had deleted restitution of Benin Bronzes from its agenda. Was the press conscious of this remarkable and important development? Did they decide that despite this action which was intended to stop speculation of possible restitution, the new rules signalled favourable attitude towards restitution demands?

Mother and child,Urhobo,Nigeria, now in Afrika Museum,Berg en Dahl, Netherlands.

Nowhere is there any evidence that Macron’s famous declaration at Ouagadougou has had any impact on the thinking of Dutch museums, at least these rules do not show this. On the contrary, they seem to put many obstacles on the way of claimants, requesting documents that many claimants cannot possibly possess. The museum that has kept the looted objects for more than hundred years should have the information it seeks from the claimant.

These new Dutch rules, like the German Guidelines, do not bring us any nearer to factual restitutions: they are mostly akin to politicians’ tactics of a policy of announcements and declarations of intentions. They show no signs of urgency about the need for restitution. The museums do not perceive the colonial system for what it was: a gigantic racist oppressive scheme to exploit Africans and take control of their resources, including cultural objects, as well as to exploit their human labour. So, what would we expect from a policy that is positive, clear and serious about restitution?

1. An honest and sincere recognition of the racist and oppressive nature of the colonial system that resulted in the seizure of land, deprivation of property, imposition of taxation without representation, residential and employment discrimination and loss of lives of the colonial peoples. Their human remains should be returned without further delay;

2. A clear and unequivocal political statement indicating commitment from the head of State or government, minister of foreign affairs or minister of culture that is an expression of a decision of the authority with power to dispose of State property such as looted artefacts.

3. Establishing a burden of proof on museums and other institutions to establish the legality of their acquisitions. Where the museums or other State institutions cannot establish legality of acquisition, steps should be taken to return objects to rightful owners in the country of origin.

4. Restitution should in principle be not only as a result of demand for restitution but also a result of investigation by the museum concerned revealing the unlawful mode of acquisition of an artefact and hence no need to wait for demands;

5. Publication of inventory or inventories of the artefacts, country by country, acquired during colonial rule, directly from the colonies or from antiquity dealers, indicating place, country and date of acquisition;

6. Informing the States and communities that are directly concerned with the artefacts in the inventory or inventories;

7. Publication of time-table indicating intended commencement of restitution to the States concerned;

8. Clear approach. Each country may have its own approach to the question of restitution but the French method of appointing a commission of 2 scholars (one African and one European) seems to me recommendable. Such a commission should report within 6 months.

As far as we can tell, the Dutch State as such, has not taken any clear policy decision on restitution of artefacts looted during the colonial era. These rules are by a few museums holding State owned collections.

The unwillingness or the inability of our contemporary Westerners to abandon completely the colonialist ideology underlies the very reluctant steps taken to create a semblance of movement towards restitution. The condemnable values created by colonialism appear to have secured permanent place in the Western mind, overcoming all other values, be they religious, moral or otherwise. We thus have, in our present time, Westerners justifying the looting of Ethiopian Christian crosses by European Christians and a refusal to return the loot to Ethiopia. Artefacts have assumed in the prevailing ideology a value beyond all other values. Imagine having to compare the relative importance and value of a looted object in Holland and in its country of origin. This is surely a perversion that could only be understood on the basis of colonialist ideology. The makers of this rule would not have seen the perversion since they do not see restitution as a stage in the process of decolonization. Decolonization of museums with people who do not see the evil in colonialism is a difficult task. They would also not see that the obligation to compare the merits of keeping an artefact in Holland and those of sending it back to its country of origin could in some cases lead to approval and confirmation of the original looting.

Kwame Opoku.

Relief, Benin, Nigeria, now in Volkenkunde Museum, Leiden, Netherlands.

