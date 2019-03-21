Capitalising on Mobile and Internet Penetration to Create Jobs in Nigeria

Unemployment is by far one of the most pronounced hurdles Nigeria is currently facing. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that youths account for 36.50% of the unemployed population. The Trading Economics reports. This is a ticking bomb waiting to explode if not nipped in the bud.

Thankfully, Nigerians have embraced the use of smartphones and the internet. This is why mobile/smartphone penetration is 84% as more people now have access to the internet.

This has prompted Nigerians to capitalise on this increased penetration to combat unemployment headlong.

In Nigeria and other parts of Africa, Jumia plays an impactful role in providing desperately needed jobs.

While taking advantage of the rise in mobile and internet access, Jumia launched its eCommerce platform in 2012, expanded to 14 African countries and has created thousands of jobs across the continent.

Vendors have been empowered, delivery associates now have a means of earning a living and degree holders are working daily to deliver convenience to the homes of millions of Nigerians. Hence, creating employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

Mobile and internet penetrations have jilted businesses to develop or build mobile apps. Today, one of the most sought-after jobs is mobile/web development. Having these at the back of their minds, young chaps have gone ahead to study and hone their mobile/web development skills to become employable. This is because this is the job for now and the future.

What about social media entrepreneurs? Currently, you can be your own boss by simply having a product and an internet-enabled smartphone. Social media tools like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are readily available for you to use free of charge. On your part, just take good pictures of your product and share them on your pages. Anyone who is interested in what you sell will send you a direct message.

This reveals that increased mobile and internet penetration will continue to provide jobs. These jobs are already available. What is required is for Nigerians to acquire the training and skills needed to perform them. If for this reason alone, our university can be repositioned to teach these in-demand digital skills, it will go a long way in making Nigerians employable thus reducing unemployment.