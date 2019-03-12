Another Sodom Springing Up?

I'm howling your name-- Ga West Municipal District/Assembly chief exucutive officer.

I'm calling you out because I think you're either ball-watching or sleeping on the job.

Mr. CEO, my message to you this morning is simple. Yes, it's simple!

Get your axes, crowbars and harmmers ready.

Get your strong men ready as well.

Go down to Atomic Junction off the Madina-Adenta-Aburi Road and takedown the unwanted structures springing up at the underpass.

Was it not Atomic Junction that a petrol station was gutted by fire last year?

How long and how many times must we see disasters or be counting our costs?

This is an eyesore and it's an unacceptable practice. And I think this goes to all metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCE's) across the nation.

This is a wakeup call and all must heed.

It's regrettable to note that we've become a nation that sees nothing wrong with indiscipline until it plateaus.

Sir, do you know what's indiscipline?

I'll tell you what it is.

And I'll carve it in my own literary style.

Indiscipline is like a little mouse set on fire. Wherever it runs to, be it slum or ghetto, mansion or highrise edifice catches fire.

And whoever approaches it without precaution also risks being consumed by the inferno.

It's like a stray bullet, it knows no friends, no relations or loved ones. Indeed, you don't pamper indiscipline you take it down at its nascent stage.

Sir, were you at Obojo when the president met with the 119 MMDCE's in 2017?

And do you remember what the president told you and your colleagues?

If you do, I don't think the man that hired you tolerates slackers and do-nothing public officials. The president expects you to hold the office in high esteem, but more importantly serve your people and the communities diligently.

Mushrooms are growing at the underpass and I wonder if you're still at post or in hibernation.

I wonder if you've noticed the metal containers and the kioks that are springing up under the bridge on the Madina-Adenta road.

And I don't think you're waiting on the president or the regional minister to come and take action.

Of course, I wonder and I'm still wondering if you're familiar with what goes on in and within your own enclave.

So, may I ask you:

How far is your office from Atomic Junction at Madina? And when was the last time you used the Madina-Accra Road?

I know the encroachment didn't start today. Citizens in this area noticed it but said nothing and perhaps if they did nobody paid heed to their prompts.

Staff of your office may or might've noticed this awful site too. And what did they do?

They also ignored it. Nobody seems to care or bother, ('Aban dea') until it grows wings.

Until we see it grow like the Aaronic beared?

This is how places like Sodom and Gomorrah developed. Governments and administrations have tried over the years to evict residents but to no avail. They'e woefully failed in all attempts. And today Sodom and her sister Gomorrah have gained not ordinary roots but unbreakable roots.

Kwame Interchange (formerly Nkrumah Circle), Accra Mall , Accra Financial District, and Villagio Vista area to mention but a few are nototable landmarks in Accra that indiscipline has touched.

How stubborn he is. Yes he's so daring that he's even touched the frontage of Jubilee House'- the seat of government, trashing it like the others.

C'mon, my people let's not pretend that we know not or haven't seen this ugly sight.

This problem that's increasingly become an albatross.

Until 1994, there was no Sodom. And there was Gomorrah. Back then Accra Business District (ABD) had a swaggeringambience. And crime was low.

The residents came through as a result of the horrible Kokomba-Nanomba fight that happened in early 1994.

Why do we've to trash anything that's beautiful? How did we turn an underpass into commercial and residential?

Why are we pretending that this is okayl?

Yet, we call this municipal area the gateway to Accra . Why not?

This road is a 'Major-General' so to speak.

A lot of tourists from Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania and the Middle East that want to see the picturesque beauty of the Aburi Hills and hillocks, the Aburi Gardens, or the Peduase Lodge access it via the Accra-Madina-Adenta route.

If you're wondering where exactly is this area I'll give you synopsis or a little background.

This territory is called Ga West Municipal District or Assembly.. And it's one of the 10 districts in the Greater Accra region of Ghana that was created in 2008 by the erstwhile Kuffour administration.

It was established by LI 1858 on November 2007 and it's the gateway to Ghana's charming capital city ---Accra on the Kumasi-Accra route.

The municipality shares common boundaries with Accra Metropolitan Assembly to the East, Akuapem South to the North and Ga South to the south and west. Amasaman is its capital and it occupies a land area of approximately 305 4sq km.with about 193 communities.