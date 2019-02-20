The Puzzle Pieces in the Hussein-Suale Assassination May Finally Be Coming Together

Gradually, the scattered pieces of the Ahmed Hussein-Suale Mafia-style assassination puzzle may finally be coming together. I have a hunch of this, based on Monday, February 18, 2019’s slaying of a member of the Nana Kwasi faction of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by another member of a rival vigilante gang called the Hawks which, we are told, was formed just last year by the Joseph Yamin and Afrifa Yamoah-Ponkoh faction of the Asante Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress, with the staunch backing of Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress. Nana Kwasi, of course, is the Asante Regional Chairman of the NDC who, not quite long ago, roundly defeated Mr. Yamin, the former Deputy Asante Regional Minister and, before the latter position, the Mahama-appointed Deputy Sports Minister of the 2014 Brazil World Cup cash-ferrying infamy.

As of this press preparation, there were reports of the early morning arrest of Mr. Yamoah-Ponkoh, the former Mahama-appointed Ejisu (Edweso)-Juaben (Dwaben) Municipal Chief Executive Officer, by the Kumasi police at Fumesua, a township on the outskirts of the Kumasi Metropolitan Area, in connection with the February 18th slaying of the as yet officially unidentified security guard at the Asante Regional Headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (See “Yamoah-Ponkoh Arrested Over Fatal Kumasi Shooting” Modernghana.com 2/19/19). We are beginning to seriously connect the proverbial dots, as it were, in the sense that there is another news report circulating on Ghanaian media websites indicating that, caught red-handed and flatfooted in this bloody maelstrom of probable contract assassination, the leadership of the “revolutionary” main opposition National Democratic Congress has been strenuously attempting to shift the blame for the shooting death of one of the party’s foot-soldiers, so-called, from the doorstep of the NDC-sponsored Hawks terrorist organization to NDC-fabricated elements of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Unfortunately for the likes of Messrs. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia and NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, this dastardly subterfuge of blame-shifting seems to have already fallen apart, long before it could have been consolidated, in an obvious bid to irreparably undermining the credibility, image and reputation of the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party in the leadup to the December 2020 general election. So far, the trend of political events appears to be fast gelling in favor of the ruling party and at the same time, eerily and conversely, as well as predictably, tilting at the windmills that is the “Boot-for-Boot” mantra and faux-revolutionary rhetoric of former President John Dramani Mahama (See “Shooting @NDC Office: ‘We Know the Killers,’ National Leadership Told Us to ‘Shift Blame’ – Kwame Zu” Peacefmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 2/19/19).

The afore-referenced parenthetical news headline comes from an audiotaped conversation circulating on social media, in which Mr. Kwame Zu, the Asante Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress is clearly heard telling the visibly grief-stricken and traumatized brother of the savagely slain man, whose name is only given as Abu, that although the local operatives of the party perfectly know the identity of the cold-calculating thug who pumped some three live bullets into the body of the slain man, nevertheless, the leadership at the NDC’s Kokomlemle National Headquarters would rather have Mr. Zu and his colleagues and associates at the Asante Regional Headquarters of the NDC play the treacherous game of blame-shifting by implicitly denying any knowledge of the identity of the criminal suspects.

So far, the names of four suspects have been released to the media, namely, Messrs. Hussein Barnabas (aka Warrior); Mijima; Damos, and Abu Taliban. But it well appears that a frantic and equally grief-stricken Mr. Kwame Zu would have none of the criminally mendacious line of the Asiedu-Nketia Gang. On the audiotape, the Asante Regional NDC’s Secretary is heard urgently and insistently telling Abu, the slain man’s brother, the following: “Trust me, the killers [of your brother] will be arrested by the police today.” There is a striking connection between the January 16 slaying of Mr. Ahmed Hussein-Suale, the former undercover investigative journalist and employee of famed Tiger-Eye PI proprietor Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and the February 18th point-blank execution of Abu’s brother in the forecourt of the Asante Regional Headquarters of the National Democratic Congress.

In both instances, we are told that the assassins rode on a motorbike or motorbikes. Both victims were also felled with three bullets, two to the thorax – or the chest, to be precise – and a third bullet elsewhere in the body. In the case of Mr. Hussein-Suale, the third bullet was aimed at the neck, while in the Kumasi shooting-death incident, the lone first bullet was delivered into the leg of the victim. There is also, of course, a Tiger-Eye PI factor or connection here, in the vigorous attempt by Mr. Anas to both preempt and prejudice police investigators in the wake of the savage slaying of Mr. Hussein-Suale, and the obviously mischievous, desperate and facile attempt to rope in Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the local media mogul and the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Assin-Central, in the Central Region; and then the widely alleged and reported residential relocation of the widow of Mr. JB Danquah-Adu, the slain New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-North, into a house allegedly owned by Mr. Anas, at least according to Mr. Agyapong.

Anas, of course, is also widely known to have had official but privately kept business dealings with former President Mahama, in the matter of the exposure of some allegedly corrupt and/or payola-prone members of the judiciary. Which, by the way, may also very well be linked to the abrupt and suspicious removal of Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, the Lead Investigator of the JB Danquah-Adu bedroom-stabbing death case. Let’s keep our fingers crossed, Dear Reader.

Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 19, 2019

