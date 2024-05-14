Can Ghana become a happy African paradise for all its demographics?

14.05.2024 LISTEN

Dear Goerg-Josef, the question to ponder over is: Can Ghana become a happy African paradise? The short answer to that is: Yes, Ghana can indeed become a prosperous and equitable society that is a happy African paradise for all its people. No question.

The bald truth, however, is that as we speak, beautiful and bountiful Ghana actually sits atop a ticking social time bomb, which could explode at any given moment. No question. Full stop.

In a bankrupted nation now reeling from an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis that is greedflation-induced, with a comatose national economy slowly being destroyed by rolling power outages with no possible end in sight, coming regime change will be forced upon our hard-of-hearing ruling elites, in the most dramatic of fashions, after it becomes obvious to the whole nation, a year after the new president's government assumes power, that nothing can change, and will ever change, because in reality, the 4th Republic was unwittingly tailor-made by those who midwived it, to enable elite state-capture rent-seekers to enter into rolling conspiracies, to take turns to gang rape Mother Ghana, and get away with same successfully. Simple.

That said, we make bold to predict that a new Jerry Rawlings-type of leader will emerge after that ticking social time bomb explodes - following a bloody revolution that sweeps away the entire superstructure of thievery (which the bedrocking system underpinning the 4th Republic was), and that the new leadership's guiding principles, once it consolidates its hold on power, will be whatever redounds to the welfare and well-being of the vast majority of ordinary people, across the entirety of the territorial landmass of Ghana.

The new era will manifest in the swift implementation of policies designed with noble ends in mind, to ensure that tens of millions of Ghanaians are lifted out of poverty, quickly, dramatically, through hard work that empowers them to bootstrap their own way to financial independence - in a nation committed to societal levelling-up to make prosperity that is equitable and thus benefits all demographics, possible. Simple.

So, yes, a fair and prosperous society in Ghana is an achievable end, within our grasp - if elite-greed and high level thievery is stamped out totally permanently: to ensure that all Ghanaians benefit from the treasure trove of resources that Providence blessed Mother Ghana with. Ghana will then become a happy African paradise!