Ghanaians Are Looking for Builders, Not Bullies and Butchers

To hear the Looting and State-Capture Brigade Commanders of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) threaten to force any executive operatives of the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) “to vomit” any public funds that they may be found to have either embezzled or misappropriated, in the highly unlikely event of the current crop of jaded and politically spent sexagenarian and septuagenarian leadership being returned to Jubilee House, as was recently threatened by Chairman Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia in the US City of Atalanta, in the State of Georgia, constitutes absolutely nothing short of the very height of the downright comical and the insufferably arrogant (See “You will vomit what you've looted – Asiedu Nketia warns Akufo-Addo's appointees ” Modernghana.com 5/3/24).

It is nothing short of the downright comical and insufferably arrogant because it was these same National Democratic Congress’ hive of thievish politicians who caused Ghanaian taxpayers the humongous loss of some $250 million (USD) to a South Korean building construction firm that did not even cut a hole in the ground, let alone a National Cathedral kind of trench, in the cynical words of the 2020 and the 2024 Mahama Presidential-Election Sidekick, to wit, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, much less lay the foundations for what Ghanaians had been hoodwinked by Kwame Gonja and his “mysteriously vanished” boss and extant incumbent President, John Evans Atta “Woyome” Mills, into believing would be the largest housing estate project ever to have been constructed in the ECOWAS Subregion.

On the latter count, Ghanaian citizens and taxpayers ought to be reminded of the fact that this historically unprecedented scamming of the Ghanaian people occurred smack under the Atta-Mills-piloted and the Mahama-“mated” or conducted ragtag regime of the National Democratic Congress. As those of us who are old enough to remember vividly recall with unspeakable anguish and irrecoverable embarrassment, it was the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress who, as the Presidential Spare-Tire, was assigned by the “mysteriously vanished” native of Ekumfi-Narkwa, in the Central Region, to criminally engineer this most depraved and globally embarrassing racket that exposed the arrant stupidity of the Mahama and the Asiedu-Nketia Posse and the cognitive inferiority of the citizenry of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana at large, by extension.

An inexcusable display of psychological bestiality of the most felonious order. That Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, at the time the Parliamentary Minority Caucus’ Leader, and several of his Minority Caucus’ associates, was part of the delegation of clinical chuckleheads that traveled to Seoul, the South Korean Capital, to broker such a scandalous deal, in exchange for some cheap computer laptops, makes this blanket damning of the overwhelming majority of the Ghanaian citizenry all the more inescapable. But the Dear Reader can also fully appreciate why the present leadership of the National Democratic Congress, led, once again, by Yagbonwura Okogufuo Kwame Gonja, would be virulently decrying the very visionary and the progressive decision by Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, to distribute academically programmed computer laptops to each of our Senior High School and Vocational Students, as a surefire means of leveling up the globally competitive playing field in the shortest possible time, as it were.

Ghana’s loss of the $250 million (USD) to the STX Construction Company would come in the form of the all too characteristically NDC-crafted breach-of-contract penalty better known as Judgment-Debt Bonanza, which has almost always traditionally and invariably benefited a handful of the most corrupt and criminal topmost leadership of either major political party, in particular the National Democratic Congress and their offshore or foreign-based co-conspirators and principals. That it was so criminally and unconscionably brokered by the then Vice-President John “STX” Dramani Mahama, is all the more reason for the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian voters to, once again, roundly and flatly reject the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress, in toto, in the upcoming December 7, 2024, General Election, in particular the 2024 Presidential Election.

You see, thievish congenital liars and unconscionable political scam-artists like Mr. Asiedu-Nketia suppose that Ghanaians are rather much too naïve and intellectually unsophisticated to reckon the fact that it is primarily because the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party often embarks on massive national development projects and programs that invariably benefit all Ghanaian citizens across party and ideological lines, which is why the New Patriotic Party almost always ends up spending more money and racking up greater magnitudes of foreign loans and debts on behalf of Ghanaian citizens and taxpayers, such as the bold and socioeconomically far-reaching social-intervention program that was the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-implemented low-premium National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Akufo-Addo-implemented Fee-Free Senior High School System.

As well, the morally enlightened Agyekum-Kufuor-implemented Financial Assistance for the Lumpen-Poor and the Destitute of Ghanaian society called “LEAP.” Now, let the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress frankly and confidently inform Ghanaian citizens and taxpayers precisely what the leadership of the National Democratic Congress has done to alleviate our economic hardships, except to shamelessly and unconscionably abrogate such critical and vital social-intervention incentives as the Teacher-Trainee and the Nurse-Trainee Allowances which, as candidly promised by the legendary Leprechaun of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebi, to wit, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was promptly restored shortly after the former Agyekum-Kufuor-appointed former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice was voted into power in a landslide victory in December 2016, a paradigm-shifting event that was described by the media as one that was historically unprecedented.

Since then, Candidate Mahama and Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang have not ceased threatening to, once again, summarily revoke all the Professional-Trainee Allowances that have been progressively put back into place by the present Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party. This seismic difference in the two peculiar and gapingly disparate approaches to our national development agenda is what Ghanaian voters need to be studiously focused on, as we move slowly but steadily towards the path- and jinx-breaking December 7, 2024, General Election, in particular, the December 7, 2024, Presidential Election.

You see, professional political charlatans and career extortionists or extorters of Ghanaian taxpayers like Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia are deathly afraid of arguing their way back to power strictly based on the abysmal performance track record of the National Democratic Congress. Which is precisely why the Mahama and the Asiedu-Nketia Posse has chosen to deliberately and adamantly focus on the anger of a section of the Ghanaian electorate, hoping to deviously ride on the crest of the present economic difficulties facing the nation. But, of course, we are all well aware of the fact that sheer anger did Ghanaians absolutely no good, in both the short- and the long-term, in the recent past. Else, the royally and epically failed Rawlings Revolution, even as authoritatively attested by Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi in his book “Working with Rawlings,” would have made Ghana the most socioeconomically advanced country on the African Continent.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

May 3, 2024

