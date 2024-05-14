Mahama to adopt local languages as medium of instruction in basic schools

Using local languages to teach school children is essential for their academic success, cultural preservation, and personal development.

The flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) H.E. John Dramani Mahama, affectionately called JDM not too long ago met with representatives of Teacher Unions at the head office of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) in Accra.

He used the occasion to outline his vision for the educational sector and reiterated the importance of conducting an educational reform in his first 100 days in office.

JDM said among other things that his administration will focus on adopting ‘first language’ as a medium of instruction from KG to Basic 3 and training more teachers in major local languages to facilitate teaching and learning at the basic levels.

I am particularly thrilled about this local languages policy in basic schools because using local languages to teach school children has several advantages which I believe will dramatically alter education positively in the country because studies have shown that children who learn in their local languages tend to perform better academically.

There is also going to be improved understanding and comprehension where children will learn more effectively in a language they are familiar with. Learning in their mother tongue will help children to develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and increase participation and engagement in class activities.

Apart from the fact that teaching in local languages is going to help preserve cultural heritage and promote linguistic diversity, children who learn in their local dialect find it easier to transition to a second language later on.

There are more: teachers can communicate more effectively with students in a language they are both comfortable with while parents who speak the local language can become more involved in their child's education.

This is the thinking of a visionary leader, a trendsetter, a change agent. JDM is undoubtedly a generational thinker whose prowess is beyond compare.

Let us remember him on December 7, because he has a dream to help build the Ghana we all want.

Anthony Obeng Afrane