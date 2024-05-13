National Security Climate Under Mahama Was Very Precarious

Revelation that former President John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama assigned security guards to protect Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng – aka A-Plus – the has-been nine-day former Hiplife act, and Mr. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the former Minister of Information and, presently, Minister for Works and Housing, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was in opposition and these two NPP stalwarts were ardent critics of the previous Mahama-led ragtag regime of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) – (See “Mahama assigned National Security personnel to protect us during his govt when we were even accusing him of wrongdoing, ask Kojo Oppong Nkrumah — A Plus” Modernghana.com 5/9/24), comes as absolutely no news to me at all and does not surprise Yours Truly the least bit. Neither does such gesture make the infamous “Shit-Bomber” exude any remarkable modicum of genuine generosity.

Very likely such fiscally wasteful gesture was in the interest of the Mahama Presidency itself, a sort of eye-washing cheap publicity stunt, being that both Messrs. Oppong-Nkrumah and Asare Obeng were fairly well-known public figures against whom any state-sponsored physical harm or worse could very well have touched off big “Wahala” for the terror-peddling National Democratic Congress’ apparatchiks. As I vividly recall, so infernally frigid was the culture of free speech under the Mills-Mahama regime and, especially the Mahama/Amissah-Arthur regime, that the popular comedian by the name of O B Amponsah was issued tons of death threats that created such massive embarrassment, in the runup to the 2016 General Election, that some operatives of the Mahama Presidency were forced to issue media releases earnestly pleading with captive and fanatical Mahama and NDC supporters and sympathizers to desist from threatening the lives of some of the most ardent critics of the aforementioned regime of the day.

The comedian O B Amponsah, as I vividly recall, had made a dead-on-target standup joke that synonymized or equated the definition of the name “Mahama” with inexcusably rank official corruption. Which, when one seriously pondered the violent national security climate at the time, ought not to have provoked any anger or volcanic conniption, being that even the late Founding-Father of the National Democratic Congress, to wit, former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, had publicly and categorically accused his former Communications Minister of being abjectly untrustworthy as well as being the most thoroughgoing corrupt postcolonial Ghanaian leader. Mr. Rawlings would be shortly vindicated by the two consecutive and seismic electoral victories clinched by the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party.

We must also bear in mind the fact that the West-Gonja native from Bole-Bamboi, in the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, was Vice-President in the wake of the tragic and abrupt passing of then President John Evans Atta-Mills, and almost immediately took to the multimedia airwaves of the country to euphorically celebrate the demise of his boss as a timely gift specially parceled out and swiftly dispatched to him, via express mail, by an “inscrutable Divine Providence” who, in His Profound Wisdom, had deemed it to be most fitting to crown Vice-President Mahama as Ghana’s first postcolonial-born Ghanaian leader.

Equally significantly must be recalled for the mnemonic refreshment and meaningful instruction of well-meaning and progressive-minded and socially responsible Ghanaian citizens the fact that, it was under the watch of the now-Candidate Mahama that Mr. Joseph Boakye-Danquah Adu, at the time of his early morning brutal bedroom-stabbing assassination, the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-North Constituency, in the political and the electoral stronghold of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of the Eastern Region. You see, very likely, Mr. Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, the extant Mahama Presidential Director of Communications, who had been initially linked to the brutal murder of Mr. Boakye-Danquah Adu, may have also written that morally and culturally bizarre speech in which the then Vice-President Mahama euphorically celebrated the “mysterious death” of a Sitting-President Atta-Mills as a vintage godsend gift that could not have arrived at a more opportune moment. I leave the rest to your imagination to make the relevant and the necessary connections, Dear Reader.

At any rate, reams of articles and media columns have already been written and published about the “murky” circumstances surrounding the death of President Mills and the royally botched investigations into the death of the grandson of the legendary and the putative Doyen of Gold Coast and Modern Ghanaian Politics, to warrant or necessitate a needless rehashing of the same herein. Suffice it, however, to say that the apparent soul-crushing inability of both the previous Mahama regime and the presently twice-elected government of President Akufo-Addo to thoroughly and definitively get to the bottom of the circumstances surrounding the widely perceived contract assassination of Mr. Boakye-Danquah Adu, continues to put both the Mahama and the Akufo-Addo governments under a stygian pall of forensically credible suspicion. More excruciatingly so, in view of the fact of Nana Akufo-Addo’s being a consanguineal relative of the deceased.

Under the previous Mahama regime, at least a half-dozen bipartisan stalwarts and prominent public figures lost their lives as a result of what clearly appears to be contract assassinations, including the brutal liquid-acid dousing of Mr. Adams Mahama, at the time the Upper-East Regional Chairman of the then main opposition New Patriotic Party, and Mr. Peter Kenyenso, the Mahama-handpicked and appointed District Chief Executive Officer of the Nkwanta-South Constituency, in the Volta Region, presently the Akufo-Addo-elevated Nkwanta-South Municipality, in the Akufo-Addo-created Oti Region.

Now, what is especially significant to observe here is that under the tenure of the two-term Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government, the security environment and climate of the country has so remarkably improved such that it has become almost absolutely unnecessary for both ardent and implacable critics of President Akufo-Addo to be extravagantly and profligately assigned personal security details. Plus, Dear Reader, remember Candidate-General John “Gnassingbe” Dramani Mahama warning Ghanaians while on the electioneering-campaign stumps, recently, in the Volta Region, that the National Democratic Congress’ political establishment and ideological machine is the most violent and historically unrivaled terrorist organization in postcolonial Ghana? Just think about it, as you head towards the polling booth on December 7, 2024, or thereabouts.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: