As Year 2018 Draws to a Close, I have a Message for Kumawuman Natives Worldwide

The blessings and peace of God be unto all Kumawuman natives living anywhere in the world, and in Ghana in particular. May the Omnipresent, Omniscient and Omnipotent God bestow upon you the spirit of discernment to be selfless, and to be of service not only to humanity and your place of abode but also, to your ancestral place of origin, thus, Kumawuman.

You may be aware of the chieftaincy dispute that has bedevilled Kumawuman since the demise of Kumawuhene Barima Asumadu Sakyi II, in June 2007. It has come about not only as a result of a co-opted family trying to dispossess the true royals of their birth-right throne but also, a gargantuan collusion to dupe Kumawuman of her resources by certain so-called powerful persons.

Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah out of her lack of wisdom and love for Kumawuman, has colluded with the “Overlord” of Asanteman (Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II), and certain Asanteman chiefs to impose a traditionally naive “Yes Sir, Master” “royal” on Kumawuman as their paramount chief (Omanhene). Dr Yaw Sarfo, the Asantehene-imposed candidate on Kumawuman as their paramount chief, has permitted Asantehene to avail himself of vast Kumawu stool lands and other resources. I have already written extensively about this and will continue to double my resolute determination to expose the Asante Overlord over his dubious machismo involvement in the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute.

However, today, Wednesday, 19 December 2018, my end of year message to you is very simple. We should not see the battle to stop the illegalities in perpetuation by Asantehene and Kumawuhemaa as a battle for only the Kumawu Ananangya and Odumase royals to fight since it has to do with the Kumawu paramount stool. No! It is a battle that anyone with the love of his ancestral place of birth, Kumawuman, at heart, must seriously get involved. The royals are only there to protect and manage the resources in the best interest of the subjects. The lands and the other resources Asantehene is expropriating from Kumawuman for his criminal, selfish and insatiably greedy desires could well have been used to develop the townships in Kumawuman for the collective interests of the subjects if Kumawuhemaa had not ignorantly stupidly connived with him.

If our ancestors had behaved the way we are behaving today, showing utter nonchalance and cowardice in the face of a bully-stranger entering into our Kumawu division within Asanteman to take possession of our lands and wealth by force and illegally, we would not be around as semi-proud subjects of Kumawuman as we probably are today. They spilled their blood and toiled hard, wiping sweat off their foreheads to procure us the stool lands that we are today stoically sitting on the fence watching while Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in connivance with certain powers-that-be to usurp them from their descendants.

Some of us feel our acquired level of education is enough to procure us and our offspring what it takes to live a decent life until death makes us depart from the land of the living. Therefore, they care less about whatever one does with the resources and lands of our ancestral place of birth. Others think they have enough wealth to get whatever they want so to hell with our ancestral lands and townships.

Nonetheless, I care! I shall battle on until my last breath to ensure that truth and justice do prevail in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute regardless of the alleged politicians and judges that are at play to twist judgment in favour of the shameless bully, thus, Asantehene. As long as God lives and remains the faithful God who does not renege on His promises, the battle will be fought to the end.

Yes, don’t get me wrong; some Kumawuman citizens have assisted financially and in advocacy until either they ran out of courage or they were pressured by unseen forces to pull out their support. May God replenish them of whatever they lost when assisting to ensure the prevalence of justice but which is yet to come to Kumawuman.

There are some people who do not give a hoot about Kumawuman for a reason or the other. To such people, may I plead with them to get their act together as they owe their ancestral place of birth a duty. It is their choice to honour their obligations to their motherland or to sit with their arms folded around their chest while Asantehene and his cohorts dubiously avail themselves of Kumawu stool lands and wealth.

The worst group is those who are aiding Asantehene to wreak his crimes on Kumawuman. Some of them are the Kumawu sub-chiefs following Dr Yaw Sarfo and timidly yielding in to Asantehene’s tactical bullying saying he is an Asante Overlord with the right to do whatever he likes in Asanteman and in Ghana as a whole. Truly the bible is right when it has God saying, for lack of knowledge my people perish. If they knew their Kumawu history very well with the conventions in place, they would not reason as they currently do. Asantehene has no power over any of the lands of the various divisions in Asanteman.

There are other educated saboteurs who for want of praise in the eyes of Asantehene and for positions, are clearly supportive of the criminalities being inflicted on Kumawuman and the Anananagya and Odumase royals in particular.

As the year draws to a close, I shall urge all Kumawuman citizens wherever they happen to be on the surface of this planetary earth, to join hands to rebut Asantehene’s intransigent involvement in the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute with the aim of criminally claiming ownership of our lands and wealth.

Fellow Kumawuman native, please just think about my request made of you today if I do make sense or not. The Ananangya and the Odumase royals are to give us leadership but it does not mean the fight should be theirs alone. If they fail, it is the whole of Kumawuman that suffers. Therefore, I call on you to be “all hands on deck”. In unity, we stand but in division, we fall!

Don’t be afraid of his position. Did it not take the then small boy David to kill the Philistine’s giant Goliath? Does it not take the tiny crab to kill the mighty elephant? With God on our side, if we should act in a collective effort, victory shall be ours.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas, a healthy longevity, and a Prosperous New Year.

Rockson Adofo