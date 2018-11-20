NDC Ready To Face NPP Fair And Square

Newly-elected Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has stated that the new national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are poised to return the party to power.

According to Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, the former Director of Elections for the NDC who performed awfully in the 2016 presidential polls, he would lead the new administration to work hard to ensure that the party wins the 2020 elections.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Fanteakwa in the Eastern Region and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development was hopeful the NDC would come back to power under his leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the newly-elected executives of the party at the just-ended 9th delegates' congress at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Center in Accra, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said, “My administration is poised for action. One thing we want to assure and promise the NDC fraternity is that we are going to work 24 hours around the clock and promise you that by 7th January 2021, the NDC will be going to the Flagstaff House,” he declared.

Explaining further, the newly-elected chairman, who served as First Vice Chairman of the party, promised to improve the cordial relationship between the party and media, saying “the NDC would want to assure the media that under my chairmanship, we will fix a very cordial relationship with the media.”

He assured party members that he would bring them together and campaign across the length and breadth of the country to capture power for the party.

According to him, “We won't leave anyone behind. We will carry everyone along. I won't sit in Accra and run the party; we will come to the districts and constituencies and engage you and deepen the relationship.

“There are no winners and there are no losers. All of us have our part to play in moving the agenda of 2020 and beyond, and I believe as the theme of the 9th National Delegate Congress suggests together we win. We are not leaving anybody behind, we are holding each other's hand to move the agenda towards recapturing power in 2020.”

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo defeated Dan Abodakpi, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Danny Annang, Betty Mould-Iddrisu to become the party's new leader of the party.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission revealed that won the elections with over 1, 000 votes.

He polled 3, 656 votes as against 2,199 votes by Daniel Abodakpi.

Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, Danny Annang obtained 1,827 votes, 363 votes and 307 votes respectively.