Being politician is not a sin — Chris Arthur

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
The Agona West NPP Parliamentary candidate for the December 7th General Elections, Mr. Chris Arthur, has rejected the notion that political leadership contradicts Christian values, emphasizing that politics offers an avenue for Christians to serve faithfully and honestly in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

"Let me make it clear that it is not sinful for Christians to engage in politics. On the contrary, politics presents an opportunity for Christians to rectify wrongs by serving the people with integrity and trust, guided by the principles of the Gospel," stated Mr. Chris Arthur.

He emphasized the importance of Christians assuming political roles to lead with truthfulness and compassion, aligning their actions with the moral teachings of the Bible.

Mr. Arthur encouraged fellow Christians to embrace political leadership as a means to enhance the well-being of society, stressing that being a politician should not be equated with paganism but rather seen as a responsibility to promote human and infrastructural development.

Mr. Chris Arthur conveyed these sentiments during his visit to various Churches in Agona Swedru last Sunday, where he offered thanksgiving to God and the Christian community for their unwavering support during the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

Accompanied by Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, NPP Supporters, Swedru Market Women for Chris Arthur, NPP loyalists in Agona West, and members of ChrisCares Foundation, Mr. Arthur expressed gratitude to the church leadership and congregations for their prayers and backing.

He expressed his appreciation for God's grace that led to his victory in the challenging primaries and called for continued prayers and support as he vies for the NPP Parliamentary seat in Agona West. Mr. Arthur urged unity and tolerance among all, regardless of political differences, to ensure a peaceful election in 2024.

Throughout his visits to various churches, Mr. Chris Arthur consistently acknowledged the prayers and encouragement received from the religious community, stressing the importance of collective prayer and support for the success of the NPP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Dr. Muhamudu Bawumia, and the party's vision for a digitalized Ghana.

In response, Rev. Chris Essandoh of Emmanuel Assemblies of God at Nsusososo cautioned against engaging in politics characterized by insults and personal attacks, emphasizing the need for respectful discourse and constructive engagement.

Mr. Chris Arthur and his entourage visited several churches including Church of Christ at Assisim, Church of Christ at Mandela, Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Church of Pentecost (English Assembly) at Nkubem, Church of Pentecost at Old Sawmills, Methodist Church at Bebianiha, and the Assemblies of God at Nsusososo.

