Huawei’s P20 Redefines Smartphone Photography Performance With AI Powered Triple Camera Array

If you're just getting familiar with the idea of phones with dual rear cameras you might not be ready for what the new Huawei P20 Pro has to offer.

With the first triple camera array in a smartphone, the P20 Pro's photographic capabilities are supercharged to outperform its hottest competition in a myriad of ways.

The Huawei P20 Pro brings world-class photography to everyone's fingertips, in a big way. Its new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered camera adjusts the focus and settings in real time to make sure you capture the perfect shot.

Huawei P20 Pro takes better snaps than competing phones like Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and even iPhone XS. Normally we'd pass this off as a gimmick. That's not the case here, though

And with three rear-facing cameras, including one at 40MP, and 3D portrait mode included, the P20 Pro makes for a whole new class of photography experience.

Performance Review: Huawei P20 Pro v iPhone X

The Khaleej Times posted a sponsored video proving the P20 Pro has a much better camera performance than the iPhone X, particularly in terms of capturing details when zooming or during low light situations. "The sensor allows it to capture more light, and produce cleaner, higher-quality shots."

Indeed, performance on the P20 Pro is snappy and responsive as anything else out there for every task we've thrown at it.

Huawei has poured more time and effort into its design language with every recent flagship phone it's rolled out and the P20 Pro is no exception.

The P20 Pro is amongst the first of Huawei's phones to adopt a notched display but this small intrusion has allowed the company to push the screen to the fringes of the phone's front, granting you an expansive viewing experience with almost no bezel.