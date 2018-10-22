NUGSA –UK Condemns KNUST Students Brutality

The National Union of Ghanaian Students Associations – United Kingdom (NUGSA–UK) wishes to condemn the act of brutality melted on Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) students following the vigil held on Friday 19th October 2018. This brutality is totally unacceptable in this 21st century and is against their Rights to Public Assembly under Human Rights Act 1998. Article 20.

It is regrettable for the University authorities to tagged students social engagement as illegal ‘morale’ activities which included drumming during a hall week celebration on campus. As such, the NUGSA-UK would like to extend our unwavering support and solidarity with student’s activists protesting and demonstratingagainst their inhumane treatments.

It is important to emphasize that student’s life’s matter and that students have a right to raise concerns on issues that adversely impact their learning experience and future. We urge the university authorities to condemn this act and come out with a roadmap for peace to prevail.

We will however, advice all students to excise restraints to promote peace and tranquillity to allow the university council to look into their concerns again.

NUGSA–UK will keep monitoring the situation and respond accordingly if this matter is not resolved in good time.

In Solidarity,

On Behalf of NUGSA –UK

Eric Amofa Jnr – Acting Lead President NUGSA–UK

Lord AMcMensa– Acting General Secretary (NUGS Scotland/NUGSA-UK)

Mark Boansi– Acting Coordinator (NUGSA UK)