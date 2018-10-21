Management of KNUST justify students’ arrest

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has justified the arrest of some students of the University.

The 10 students, and one alumnus, were arrested on Friday while holding a vigil on campus, a development which angered parents and guardians who accused the authorities of intimidation.

The incident happened barely a week after management of the University had served notice that it had suspended the organisation of vigils, also known as ‘morales’ in the school as a result of “several negative issues encountered recently with respect to morales in the hall.”

They were subsequently granted bail on Saturday whiles investigations continue.

In an interview with Citi News, the University's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah, stated the students did not seek permission before undertaking the activity contrary to the rules of the university.

“The university thinks certain activities in the night should not be entertained. Some other activities are permitted because the students applied for permission. But there was no permission for last Friday's activity. The students decided to go their own way. They decided not to obey any rules or regulations on campus; and the law doesn't permit that. So when it happened, the police were brought in.”

Angry parents storm KNUST police station after students' arrest

Some parents and guardians on Saturday massed up at the KNUST Police station to demand the release of their wards after the arrest.

The students, according to parents were arrested by the internal security of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and handed over to the police for holding a vigil in the school.

11 students including an alumnus of the Katanga hall were behind bars while one other student who was allegedly manhandled by the internal security was admitted at the KNUST Hospital.

“I saw some of the students and you could see visible marks. I spoke with the Commander that this is what I had seen and I do not think it is good. There is a boy who is currently on admission but for his injuries, he would have been in custody by now. They arrested and beat him,” a parent complained.

Intimidation

The parents accused authorities of the institution of intimidating and victimizing students who reside at the Unity and University halls since the conversion of both halls into mixed ones.

But the university maintains that “any person who flouts this directive shall receive the necessary sanctions and response.”

–

By: Nii Larte Lartey & Hanson Agyemang/citinewsroom.com/Ghana