Is It True Prophecy, Pure Hatred Or Dream Of A Glutton?

It is an open secret that I’m a Muslim, a very devoted one at that. Indeed, any ardent reader of this column can attest to the fact that I do not hesitate to proclaim my association with the Islamic faith, when need be. To say I’m a proud Muslim would be an understatement.

But I equally have respect for other faiths. For sure, I’ve never castigated or disrespected any faith in this column. Not even in my wildest dream would I attempt to do so.

On the two occasions that I wrote about Christianity, I eulogised Dr Mensa Otabil for his exemplary leadership and appealed to Archbishop Duncan Williams to pray for my protruded belly since he could pray for the Cedi to reduce its sprinting.

Today is the third time I will be discussing a pastor from the Christianity stock. Unlike the first two, today’s piece will try to dissect the prophecies of a popular prophet in the nation’s capital and put them to strict proof. The prophet in question is no other than Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi.

I hear he is very popular. But I first heard of him in the heat of the 2016 campaign. I may be forgiven for not hearing of him earlier because we do not belong to the same faith. He came to my attention when I first heard of his prophecy about then Candidate Nana Dee. He stated emphatically that there was no way Nana Dee could become president in this country, maybe in another life.

Though not a Christian, I became very worried. I was worried because I shuddered to imagine another four years under the leadership of corrupt and incompetent President Ogwanfunu. Frankly, his prophecy gave me sleepless nights, and I’m sure many folks from the Elephant stock experienced same.

I became even more worried when he jumped from one station to the other trumpeting his message of Nana Dee’s imminent disgrace at the 2016 polls. He espoused all manner of analysis to support his claim that Nana Dee could never get 50% + 1 to become president.

I eased up somewhat when I heard another prophecy from a different prophet proclaiming the upcoming victory of Nana Dee. This prophet happened to be Prophet Owusu Bempah, Prophet Kobi’s spiritual father.

It's interesting, isn’t it? Many wondered how the Bearded Old Man above could give contrasting messages on the same issue to his prophets. Certainly, one of the two prophets was propagating palpable falsehood.

We, therefore, waited anxiously to see who was the true prophet between the two in that the results of the 2016 presidential polls would tell us who was a true prophet and who was not.

When Commissioner Charlotte Osei finally announced the results after a long wait, it became obvious to us which prophecy was from the Bearded Old Man. We also got to know which of the two prophecies was as a result of too much eating.

Did I hear you ask if too much eating could lead one to make prophecies? The answer is YES. You see, one may have funny dreams in his sleep after eating too much. If one is not careful, one may misconstrue such funny dreams to mean prophecies from the Bearded Old Man. I therefore concluded that Prophet Badu Kubi’s prophecy on then Candidate Nana Dee was as a result of too much eating.

But his comments since his voodoo prophecy failed to materialize have compelled me to propound another theory. Could it be sheer hatred for President Nana Dee? This is because the prophet sees nothing good in President Nana Dee or his government. Indeed, I’m yet to hear him say a single positive thing about the president or his government.

As I write, the prophet has come out with another prophecy. He maintains that his 2016 prophecy was not fake, although it did not come to pass. The new chorus is that President Nana Dee would lose the 2020 polls, since he wasn’t supposed to be president in the first place.

So I ask: why should we believe his prophecy this time, when the previous one went wide of target? Could it be another dream as a result of too much eating? Or is it sheer hatred for President Nana Dee? Time will definitely give us the right answer!

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!

By Agya Kwaku Ogboro