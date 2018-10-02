Photos: Melania Trump's Arrival

The First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump has arrived in Ghana.

Mrs Trump who is on a two-day working visit to Ghana was met at the Kotoka International Airport by Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

During her stay in Ghana, she will visit the Children’s Unit of Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Cape Coast Castle.

The US First Lady will partner Mrs Afufo-Addo and other health agencies on matters concerning the well being of children.

Mrs Trump’s first solo trip to Africa will also take her to Malawai, Kenya and Egypt.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and other government officials were also at the airport to welcome Mrs Trump.