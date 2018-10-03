Melania, Rebecca Join Forces For Child Health

Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the First Lady of the United States of America (USA), Melania Trump, yesterday showcased their common interest for child health and welfare when they visited the Ridge Regional Hospital in Accra.

The first ladies began their tour of the hospital by stopping over to the child welfare clinic of the hospital, where they were welcomed by the Medical Director, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyo, who then led them to interact with health personnel, mothers and their babies.

Madam Scholastica Dery, Principal Nursing Officer, Public Health in-charge of the Child Health Unit, took the first ladies through the clinic's activities, demonstrating the administration of vaccines.

Mrs. Trump distributed gifts of teddy bears wrapped in baby blankets and baskets containing assorted baby items, including powder, soap, baby oil, towel, diapers, among others, to the mothers and their babies.

The first ladies then toured the wings of the hospital, including the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where she donated a phototherapy machine to treat neonatal jaundice.

This new collaboration between the two first ladies falls in line with their mission to support children and mothers.

It also forms part of activities towards Mrs. Trump's 'Be Best' campaign, which aims to improve child welfare, especially when it comes to online behaviour and addiction to opioids.

The US first lady is scheduled to visit the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region today to promote Ghana's tourism sector.

Mrs. Trump's two-day visit to Ghana commenced her first international solo tour and visit to Africa, which is being organised with the US government’s international aid agency.

Her five-day tour of the continent would also take her to Egypt, Malawi and Kenya.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri