Melania Trump Ghana Visit To Boost Diplomatic Ties

First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, is expected to arrive in Ghana today, Tuesday October 2 for a two-day official visit.

She is for the first time visiting four African countries namely Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt in a bid to promote child welfare.

The government of Ghana has said the visit will strengthen ties between the two countries.

Ahead of her arrival, the Information Minister designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that, her visit will also promote tourism in the country.

“In Ghana, she is focusing on children's welfare and development primarily because our First Lady is doing a lot of work in maternal healthcare,so we expect her in town at 10am on the 2nd of October… All in all her visit is expected to boost tourism and Ghana US ties”, he noted.

Itinerary of visit

The two- day visit will see Mrs. Trump visit the children's unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital to acquaint herself with strides Ghana has made with regards to child healthcare and possibly find ways of assisting.

“Upon arrival, she will join the First Lady of Ghana to visit the Ridge hospital children's block to observe some of the efforts that are being made by the government of Ghana to improve child healthcare and to explore ways by which her office can also partner the various agencies in Ghana that are also doing a lot in improving child welfare and development.”

Later on, she will pay a courtesy call on the Chief of Cape Coast in the Central Region and visit some tourist sites there to boost tourism.

“On the second day of her visit, she will make a visit to the Cape Coast Castle after an initial courtesy call at the Cape Coast palace. We expect that her visit to the castle will aid us in the various efforts we are making to promote a number of tourist sites here in the country.”

The choice of the countries according to Mrs. Trump, is as a result of their close work with the U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID.

“October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa – Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt – all of which have worked alongside USAID and our partners to make great progress in overcoming some of their biggest challenges.”

My visit to Ghana will consolidate US-Ghana working relations

The US First Lady further stated that, her visit to Ghana will foster collaboration between the first ladies in the two countries in the area of health.