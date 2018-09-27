Surprise And Confusing London: How To Find Your Way

London might be small as a mustard seed on the map but when exploring the city one quickly realizes that it more complicated and sometimes worrisome to explore, especially if you don’t know how to use the underground tubes, and don't know the right train or bus to your destination.

London, probably the most famous city in the world, is the capital of the United Kingdom. It is situated in the southeastern of England, extending across the River Thames, about 80 km upstream from its estuary on the North Sea.

A cosmopolitan city with the most ethnically diverse nationals, London is not only expensive but one of the busiest cities in the world and often crowded. Again with many iconic places to visit, including museums, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, etc, the city is always full of tourists from all over the world.

Every bus in London has a number indicating the route it's plying, for example, bus 38 -Victoria, 157 - Crystal Palace, Trafalgar Square - 15 etc. As you ride on these buses, every bus stop is mentioned to alert the traveller. Also, the name of each bus stop appears on the route- monitoring screen, therefore, you'll never get lost.

London has one of the largest urban transport networks in the world with taxes, the double-decker buses, underground trains etc. There are places in which you can join the bus but the underground tube is always fast.

From the Victoria Station, if you want to go to 'Modern Borough,' how do you connect it? You'll join the underground tube heading to Brixton. At station Stockwell, you'll change your transport and join Modern Line. This is accompanied by announcements, as the name of each station is mentioned to remind the traveller where he or she is going.

At Stockwell Underground Station, you'll walk to the opposite platform to join the train heading to Modern. In fact, all the connections are beautifully indicated on the walls to make it easier for the traveller.

Transportation cost is much higher in London. To reduce the cost, the majority of Londoners or visitors currently use an Oyster card routinely to pay for all their public transport needs. It's much cheaper to use this electronic ticket credit card. Putting about £10 on the card is enough for the whole day.

Always take your time to read the route map connection before jumping on board and if you are not sure ask someone close by, they are always ready to help you. There are also information points throughout the city and stations when seeking ample information.