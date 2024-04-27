ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ejisu by-election: Aduomi is a betrayer – Ahiagbah

NPP Ejisu by-election: Aduomi is a betrayer – Ahiagbah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mr Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the former NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, as a betrayer and unworthy of the party’s membership.

This statement comes in response to claims made by the campaign team of Mr. Aduomi, who is contesting as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming by-election that the NPP persistently labels Mr. Aduomi as a National Democratic Congress (NDC)-sponsored candidate.

Mr Ahiagbah, in an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM on Friday with Selorm Adonoo, stated that Mr. Aduomi is chasing his own shadows because the NPP is not worried about what he represents and that the former Ejisu MP was standing against the party that once supported him.

According to Mr Ahiagbah, the delegates will consider this when voting, and Mr Aduomi knows he will not win the elections.

“He is chasing his shadows. If he thinks he is not an NDC person and somebody is saying that he is an NDC person, why is he worried about it? We are not worried about what he is; we are just saying that he is a betrayer. He is not worthy of NPP membership.”

“The same party that treated him well, he is now standing against. We think that is not a good character. That is what the people will judge… He stands no chance of winning the elections, and he knows it,” Mr Ahiagbah emphasised.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We saved 57.9million from procurement of new verification devices, registration kits - EC We saved $57.9million from procurement of new verification devices, registration...

1 hour ago

Ejisu by-election: Aduomi is a betrayer – Ahiagbah Ejisu by-election: Aduomi is a betrayer – Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

Dumsor: Ill be in police custody if I speak, I vex —DKB Dumsor: I’ll be in police custody if I speak, I vex — DKB

2 hours ago

We'll give daily evidence of Akufo-Addo's supervised thievery from our next generation —Mustapha Gbande We'll give daily evidence of Akufo-Addo's supervised thievery from our next gene...

2 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia crying because they've shared the positions and left him and his people out; naniama, wu be ti borborliborbor — Anyidoho Asiedu Nketia crying because they've shared the positions and left him and his p...

2 hours ago

Mahama's agenda in hisnext 4-year term will be 'loot and share' —Koku Anyidoho Mahama's agenda in his next 4-year term will be 'loot and share' — Koku Anyidoho

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo If you're president and you can't take care of your wife then you're not worth y...

2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry caution Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali Foreign Ministry caution Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali 

2 hours ago

GHS warns public against misuse of naphthalene balls, it causes newborn jaundice GHS warns public against misuse of naphthalene balls, it causes newborn jaundice

2 hours ago

Our education style contributes to unemployment - High Skies College President Our education style contributes to unemployment - High Skies College President 

Just in....
body-container-line